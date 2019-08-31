Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Shares Rose While Jacobs Asset Management Has Lowered Stake by $3.99 Million; Regions Financial Cut Lockheed Martin (LMT) Holding by $332,400; Market Value Rose

Jacobs Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) by 14.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Asset Management Llc sold 117,214 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.11% . The institutional investor held 682,786 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.45M, down from 800,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ameris Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $35.19. About 144,040 shares traded. Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) has declined 17.92% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ABCB News: 25/04/2018 – AMERIS BANCORP – ENTERED INTO FOURTH AMENDMENT TO LOAN AGREEMENT TO INCREASE MAXIMUM AMOUNT OF REVOLVING LOANS TO $100 MLN – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – Ameris Bancorp Completes Acquisition Of Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation; 09/05/2018 – U.S. FEDERAL RESERVE APPROVES MERGER BETWEEN AMERIS BANCORP ABCB.O AND ATLANTIC COAST FINANCIAL CORPORATION ACFC.O; 21/04/2018 – DJ Opus Magnum Ameris Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OPUS); 22/03/2018 – ATLANTIC COAST FINL HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER WITH AMERIS BANCORP; 20/04/2018 – Ameris Bancorp 1Q EPS 70c; 22/03/2018 – Atlantic Coast Financial: Ameris Deal Expected to Close During 2Q; 22/03/2018 Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation Stockholders Approve Merger With Ameris Bancorp; 20/04/2018 – AMERIS BANCORP 1Q OPER EPS 73C, EST. 76C; 20/04/2018 – Ameris Bancorp 1Q Adj EPS 73c

Regions Financial Corp decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 0.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regions Financial Corp sold 1,108 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 171,507 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.48M, down from 172,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regions Financial Corp who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $384.11. About 715,554 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 11/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Pentagon stops accepting Lockheed F-35 jets over repair cost dispute; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED SEES FY EPS $15.80 TO $16.10, SAW $15.20 TO $15.50; 22/05/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN AWARDS THREE-YEAR CONTRACT TO IBC ADVANCED ALLOYS TO PRODUCE A KEY COMPONENT OF THE F-35 LIGHTNING Il USING IBC’S COST-SAVING PRECISION CAST BERYLLIUM ALLOY TECHNOLOGY; 25/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Declares Dividend of $2.00; 11/04/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Pentagon Stops Accepting F-35 Jets From Lockheed Over Repair Cost Dispute; 28/03/2018 – Modernized Lockheed Martin Trident II D5 Missile Test Certifies Submarine for Patrol; 10/04/2018 – Airbus, Lockheed Rush to Tap India’s $620 Billion Defense Market; 17/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Submits Proposal for U.S. Air Force’s GPS lllF Program; 10/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin and Cobham Team to Develop Next Generation Jammer Low Band for U.S. Navy’s Electronic Warfare Aircraft; 18/04/2018 – Sikorsky Announces its German lndustrialization for the Country’s New Heavy Lift Helicopter Competition

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 17 investors sold ABCB shares while 47 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 40.14 million shares or 2.10% more from 39.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, up 9.89% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.91 per share. ABCB’s profit will be $68.29 million for 8.80 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual earnings per share reported by Ameris Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.17% EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $30,000 activity.

Jacobs Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.11 billion and $505.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mackinac Finl Corp (NASDAQ:MFNC) by 289,706 shares to 520,106 shares, valued at $8.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Regions Financial Corp, which manages about $8.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Williams (NYSE:WSM) by 58,495 shares to 290,962 shares, valued at $16.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $4.98 earnings per share, down 3.11% or $0.16 from last year’s $5.14 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.39B for 19.28 P/E if the $4.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.00 actual earnings per share reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.40% negative EPS growth.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $509,534 activity.