Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Shareholder Segall Bryant & Hamill Has Increased Stake by $622,440 as Market Value Rose; D-E Shaw & Company Position in Hunt J B Trans Svcs (JBHT) Lowered as Stock Price Rose

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) by 9.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc bought 15,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.11% . The hedge fund held 185,518 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.27M, up from 169,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc who had been investing in Ameris Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.80B market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $40.26. About 460,253 shares traded. Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) has declined 17.92% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ABCB News: 10/05/2018 – Atlantic Coast Financial: Merger With Ameris Bancorp Has Received Stockholder and Regulatory Approval; 22/03/2018 Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation Stockholders Approve Merger With Ameris Bancorp; 29/05/2018 – Ameris Bancorp Completes Acquisition Of Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ameris Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABCB); 22/03/2018 – Atlantic Coast Financial: Ameris Deal Expected to Close During 2Q; 20/04/2018 – Ameris Bancorp 1Q Adj EPS 73c; 22/03/2018 – ATLANTIC COAST FINL HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER WITH AMERIS BANCORP; 20/04/2018 – Ameris Bancorp 1Q EPS 70c; 20/04/2018 – AMERIS BANCORP 1Q OPER EPS 73C, EST. 76C; 25/04/2018 – AMERIS BANCORP – ENTERED INTO FOURTH AMENDMENT TO LOAN AGREEMENT TO INCREASE MAXIMUM AMOUNT OF REVOLVING LOANS TO $100 MLN – SEC FILING

D-E Shaw & Company Inc decreased its stake in Hunt J B Trans Svcs Inc (JBHT) by 35.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-E Shaw & Company Inc sold 84,992 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.50% . The hedge fund held 152,677 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.96 million, down from 237,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-E Shaw & Company Inc who had been investing in Hunt J B Trans Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $2.66 during the last trading session, reaching $111.04. About 839,869 shares traded. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) has declined 13.11% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.11% the S&P500. Some Historical JBHT News: 07/05/2018 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Transportation and the Wolfe Research; 08/03/2018 J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. to Participate in J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 16/04/2018 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Reports Revenues and Earnings for the First Quarter 2018; 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q Integrated Capacity Solutions Rev $296.1M; 16/03/2018 – JB Hunt Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – JB HUNT 1Q OPER REV. $1.95B, EST. $1.88B; 21/05/2018 – JB Hunt Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q Rev $1.95B; 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q Intermodal Load Volumes Rose 6%; 19/04/2018 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Announces Payment of Dividend

D-E Shaw & Company Inc, which manages about $81.36 billion and $80.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chubb Limited by 4,362 shares to 9,406 shares, valued at $1.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Livanova Plc by 369,885 shares in the quarter, for a total of 392,149 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Analysts await J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $1.42 EPS, down 3.40% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.47 per share. JBHT’s profit will be $151.62M for 19.55 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.65% EPS growth.

