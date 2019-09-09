Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Shareholder Mendon Capital Advisors Has Decreased Stake by $515,848; Keystone Financial Planning Has Increased Cvs Health (CVS) Position by $1.83 Million

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp decreased its stake in Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) by 1.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp sold 15,172 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.11% . The hedge fund held 1.02M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.92M, down from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Ameris Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $35.17. About 279,339 shares traded. Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) has declined 17.92% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ABCB News: 20/04/2018 – Ameris Bancorp 1Q Adj EPS 73c; 25/04/2018 – AMERIS BANCORP – ENTERED INTO FOURTH AMENDMENT TO LOAN AGREEMENT TO INCREASE MAXIMUM AMOUNT OF REVOLVING LOANS TO $100 MLN – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation Stockholders Approve Merger With Ameris Bancorp; 29/05/2018 – Ameris Bancorp Completes Acquisition Of Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation; 09/05/2018 – U.S. FEDERAL RESERVE APPROVES MERGER BETWEEN AMERIS BANCORP ABCB.O AND ATLANTIC COAST FINANCIAL CORPORATION ACFC.O; 21/04/2018 – DJ Opus Magnum Ameris Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OPUS); 09/05/2018 – FEDERAL RESERVE BOARD OKS AMERIS BANCORP BUY OF ATLANTIC COAST; 10/05/2018 – Atlantic Coast Financial: Merger With Ameris Bancorp Has Received Stockholder and Regulatory Approval; 20/04/2018 – Ameris Bancorp 1Q EPS 70c; 22/03/2018 – ATLANTIC COAST FINL HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER WITH AMERIS BANCORP

Keystone Financial Planning Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health (CVS) by 50.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keystone Financial Planning Inc bought 34,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 102,673 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.54 million, up from 68,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $62.23. About 7.13M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 28/03/2018 – GOTTLIEB SAYS TRUMP “VERY WELL INFORMED” ABOUT FDA ACTIONS; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.59-Adj EPS $1.64; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Confirms 2018 Full Yr Outlook; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR: Could Lower CVS Ratings if There Are Delays in Reducing Leverage; 13/03/2018 – CVS Health Stockholders Approve Aetna Acquisition; 20/03/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Derica W. Rice as Pres of CVS Caremark; 19/04/2018 – CVS Health Expands Safe Drug Disposal at CVS Pharmacy Locations in Ohio to Help Combat Opioid Abuse; 11/04/2018 – CVS rolls out new tool to combat rising drug prices; 13/04/2018 – MEDIA-CVS MinuteClinics hires new chief medical officer in the midst of buying Aetna – CNBC; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Three and Upgrades One Class of GMAC 1999-C2

Analysts await Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, up 6.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.91 per share. ABCB’s profit will be $67.38 million for 9.06 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual earnings per share reported by Ameris Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.04% EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $30,000 activity.

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $171.54 million and $823.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Old Line Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:OLBK) by 48,898 shares to 686,871 shares, valued at $17.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 24,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank7 Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 17 investors sold ABCB shares while 47 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 40.14 million shares or 2.10% more from 39.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 10,102 shares. Wells Fargo Com Mn has 0.01% invested in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). Paloma Prtn Mgmt holds 0.01% or 8,164 shares. Loomis Sayles & Limited Partnership holds 257,681 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. American Century has 0.01% invested in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% stake. Sei Invests holds 0% of its portfolio in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) for 8,487 shares. Us National Bank De holds 0% of its portfolio in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) for 319 shares. 13,694 are held by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System. Barclays Public Limited invested 0% in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). Legal General Public Limited Com accumulated 104,318 shares. Glenmede Trust Na holds 0% in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) or 231 shares. Invesco Limited reported 65,526 shares. Mendon Capital Advsrs Corp reported 1.02 million shares stake. Arizona State Retirement Systems owns 61,552 shares.

