Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Shareholder Fj Capital Management Has Upped Position; The Boeing (BA) Holder Bb&T Has Decreased Stake

Fj Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) by 15.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fj Capital Management Llc bought 88,091 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.11% . The hedge fund held 657,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.75M, up from 568,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fj Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ameris Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $39.51. About 264,221 shares traded. Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) has declined 17.92% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ABCB News: 20/04/2018 – AMERIS BANCORP 1Q OPER EPS 73C, EST. 76C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ameris Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABCB); 22/03/2018 – Atlantic Coast Financial: Ameris Deal Expected to Close During 2Q; 25/04/2018 – AMERIS BANCORP – ENTERED INTO FOURTH AMENDMENT TO LOAN AGREEMENT TO INCREASE MAXIMUM AMOUNT OF REVOLVING LOANS TO $100 MLN – SEC FILING; 21/04/2018 – DJ Opus Magnum Ameris Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OPUS); 20/04/2018 – Ameris Bancorp 1Q EPS 70c; 20/04/2018 – Ameris Bancorp 1Q Adj EPS 73c; 29/05/2018 – Ameris Bancorp Completes Acquisition Of Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation; 22/03/2018 Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation Stockholders Approve Merger With Ameris Bancorp; 10/05/2018 – Atlantic Coast Financial: Merger With Ameris Bancorp Has Received Stockholder and Regulatory Approval

Bb&T Corp decreased its stake in The Boeing (BA) by 17.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Corp sold 6,987 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 34,060 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.40M, down from 41,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Corp who had been investing in The Boeing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $217.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $386.89. About 2.45 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 14/03/2018 – NewsX: Exclusive: India’s aviation market witnessing fast growth, says Boeing senior vice-president Dinesh Keskar…; 28/05/2018 – BOEING BUSINESS JETS – CELEBRATED FIRST BBJ MAX 8 FLYAWAY IN APRIL 2018; ADDITIONAL DELIVERIES OF BBJ MAX AIRPLANES EXPECTED IN COMING MONTHS; 25/04/2018 – BOEING – QTRLY COMMERCIAL AIRPLANES REVENUE $13,652 MLN VS $12,953 MLN LAST YEAR; 23/04/2018 – The National UAE: Exclusive: Flynas to launch talks with Boeing and Airbus for wide-body jets; 10/04/2018 – BOEING, EMBRAER ARE GETTING CLOSER TO A DEAL: BRAZIL MINISTER; 04/05/2018 – IAG CEO: BOEING WIDEBODY TALKS `PARTICULARLY CONSTRUCTIVE’; 27/04/2018 – The acquisition would expand Boeing’s aircraft services business; 14/03/2018 – Boeing has worst day in a month as China’s path to tariff revenge could begin with aerospace giant; 05/03/2018 – BOEING `DOESN’T SEE’ BRINGING BACK PASSENGER 767 JETS; 21/05/2018 – Boeing Faces Fresh Union Vote

Bb&T Corp, which manages about $5.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Huntington (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 41,371 shares to 125,432 shares, valued at $1.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chubb Limited by 4,715 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,908 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares (FLOT).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31B for 41.51 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Fj Capital Management Llc, which manages about $217.40 million and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apollo Invt Corp by 100,168 shares to 38,000 shares, valued at $606,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carter Bk & Tr Martinsville (CARE) by 278,857 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.48 million shares, and cut its stake in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK).