Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Reaches $39.43 After 7.00% Up Move; Stoneridge Has 1.02 Sentiment

The stock of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 1.73% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $39.43. About 283,013 shares traded. Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) has declined 17.92% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.92% the S&P500.

Stoneridge Inc (SRI) investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.13, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. The ratio has increased, as 64 institutional investors started new or increased equity positions, while 63 reduced and sold stock positions in Stoneridge Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 27.95 million shares, up from 26.30 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Stoneridge Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 0 to 3 for an increase of 3. Sold All: 17 Reduced: 46 Increased: 43 New Position: 21.

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc holds 4.18% of its portfolio in Stoneridge, Inc. for 346,559 shares. Pembroke Management Ltd owns 895,050 shares or 2.98% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Private Capital Management Llc has 2.24% invested in the company for 477,865 shares. The New York-based Walthausen & Co. Llc has invested 1.59% in the stock. Rk Capital Management Llc, a Colorado-based fund reported 150,000 shares.

The stock decreased 2.18% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $31.79. About 131,312 shares traded. Stoneridge, Inc. (SRI) has declined 2.22% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.22% the S&P500.

Stoneridge, Inc. designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, motorcycle, off-highway, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $870.45 million. It operates through three divisions: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. It has a 12.36 P/E ratio. The Control Devices segment provides sensors, switches, valves, and actuators, as well as other electronic products that monitors, measures, or activates specific functions within a vehicle; and actuator products that enable original equipment manufacturers to deploy power functions in a vehicle, as well as to integrate switching and control functions.

Analysts await Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, down 19.15% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.47 per share. SRI’s profit will be $10.40 million for 20.91 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Stoneridge, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.56% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.44, from 1.41 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, up 6.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.91 per share. ABCB’s profit will be $67.43 million for 10.16 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual earnings per share reported by Ameris Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.04% EPS growth.

More notable recent Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Does Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance" on September 11, 2019

Ameris Bancorp operates as the holding firm for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial clients primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company has market cap of $2.74 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, and SBA Division. It has a 11.43 P/E ratio. It offers commercial and retail checking accounts, regular interest-bearing savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.