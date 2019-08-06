Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Market Value Rose While Jacobs Asset Management Has Cut Its Position by $3.99 Million; As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Market Value Declined, Bellecapital International LTD Trimmed Its Stake

Bellecapital International Ltd decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 11.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bellecapital International Ltd sold 12,115 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 97,613 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.27 million, down from 109,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $52.06. About 8.09 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 03/04/2018 – Vology Achieves Cisco Gold Partner Status; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Non-GAAP Operating Margin Rate 29.5% – 30.5%; 22/05/2018 – Tech Data Launches New Digital Platform to Enable Cisco Partners of the Future; 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q ADJ EPS 66C, EST. 65C; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Charges of Up to $50M Under Restructuring That Started in 3; 23/05/2018 – The U.S. government announced the takedown effort after Cisco Systems early on Wednesday released a report on the hacking campaign that it said targeted devices from Linksys, MikroTik, Netgear, TP-Link and QNAP; 16/04/2018 – GONG.IO – RECEIVED INVESTMENT FROM CISCO INVESTMENTS IN AN EXTENSION OF A1 FUNDING ROUND; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems: Remaining Authorized Amount for Repurchases Is $25.1 Billion; 29/03/2018 – Exclusive: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 10/05/2018 – Former Cisco CEO John Chambers Joins Bloom Energy Board of Directors

Jacobs Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) by 14.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Asset Management Llc sold 117,214 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.11% . The institutional investor held 682,786 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.45M, down from 800,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ameris Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $36.45. About 76,212 shares traded. Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) has declined 17.92% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ABCB News: 20/04/2018 – AMERIS BANCORP 1Q OPER EPS 73C, EST. 76C; 22/03/2018 Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation Stockholders Approve Merger With Ameris Bancorp; 25/04/2018 – AMERIS BANCORP – ENTERED INTO FOURTH AMENDMENT TO LOAN AGREEMENT TO INCREASE MAXIMUM AMOUNT OF REVOLVING LOANS TO $100 MLN – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ameris Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABCB); 21/04/2018 – DJ Opus Magnum Ameris Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OPUS); 20/04/2018 – Ameris Bancorp 1Q EPS 70c; 09/05/2018 – FEDERAL RESERVE BOARD OKS AMERIS BANCORP BUY OF ATLANTIC COAST; 20/04/2018 – Ameris Bancorp 1Q Adj EPS 73c; 10/05/2018 – Atlantic Coast Financial: Merger With Ameris Bancorp Has Received Stockholder and Regulatory Approval; 09/05/2018 – U.S. FEDERAL RESERVE APPROVES MERGER BETWEEN AMERIS BANCORP ABCB.O AND ATLANTIC COAST FINANCIAL CORPORATION ACFC.O

Analysts await Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, up 9.89% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.91 per share. ABCB’s profit will be $69.47M for 9.11 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual earnings per share reported by Ameris Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.17% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 17 investors sold ABCB shares while 47 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 40.14 million shares or 2.10% more from 39.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Jacobs Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.11B and $505.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (NYSE:SNV) by 171,500 shares to 450,000 shares, valued at $15.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stewardship Finl Corp (NASDAQ:SSFN) by 46,211 shares in the quarter, for a total of 452,425 shares, and has risen its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER).

Bellecapital International Ltd, which manages about $508.69 million and $157.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 15,322 shares to 19,833 shares, valued at $946,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.