Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Holder Nwq Investment Management Company Has Increased Its Holding by $3.88 Million; Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Stake in Expeditors Intl Wash (EXPD) Lowered by $2.23 Million

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) by 7.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc bought 114,007 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.11% . The institutional investor held 1.64 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.35M, up from 1.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Ameris Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $35.19. About 144,040 shares traded. Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) has declined 17.92% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ABCB News: 29/05/2018 – Ameris Bancorp Completes Acquisition Of Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation; 22/03/2018 Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation Stockholders Approve Merger With Ameris Bancorp; 22/03/2018 – ATLANTIC COAST FINL HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER WITH AMERIS BANCORP; 25/04/2018 – AMERIS BANCORP – ENTERED INTO FOURTH AMENDMENT TO LOAN AGREEMENT TO INCREASE MAXIMUM AMOUNT OF REVOLVING LOANS TO $100 MLN – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – AMERIS BANCORP 1Q OPER EPS 73C, EST. 76C; 20/04/2018 – Ameris Bancorp 1Q EPS 70c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ameris Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABCB); 09/05/2018 – FEDERAL RESERVE BOARD OKS AMERIS BANCORP BUY OF ATLANTIC COAST; 22/03/2018 – Atlantic Coast Financial: Ameris Deal Expected to Close During 2Q; 09/05/2018 – U.S. FEDERAL RESERVE APPROVES MERGER BETWEEN AMERIS BANCORP ABCB.O AND ATLANTIC COAST FINANCIAL CORPORATION ACFC.O

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc decreased its stake in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (EXPD) by 73.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc sold 29,796 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 11,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $835,000, down from 40,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc who had been investing in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $71.1. About 438,154 shares traded. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has risen 2.20% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.20% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPD News: 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q Net $135.7M; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q Effective Tax Rate 31.1%; 22/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON SAYS SHIPPERS WILL NEED TO REFINE THEIR FUTURE ORDER PROJECTIONS TO ALLEVIATE SOME OF CONSTRAINTS – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS 1Q REV. $1.9B, EST. $1.71B; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors Reports First Quarter 2018 EPS of $0.76; 07/05/2018 – Pacific Expeditors Named Company Of The Year By The 2018 American Business Awards®; 03/04/2018 Expeditors Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS 1Q EPS 76C, EST. 65C; 09/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC EXPD.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 22/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC – HAVE NOT EXPERIENCED ANY MEANINGFUL LOSS DUE TO THE BAN ON RECYCLED MATERIALS IN CHINA

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold EXPD shares while 155 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 152.91 million shares or 2.95% less from 157.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Diversified Investment Strategies Ltd Liability Company reported 2.16% stake. Ww Asset Management holds 0.05% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) or 13,431 shares. Amica Mutual Ins has 0.07% invested in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) for 6,899 shares. Prudential Public Ltd stated it has 3,500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Co holds 4,637 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bermuda-based Fil Ltd has invested 0% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Coldstream Capital Mngmt Incorporated owns 14,565 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn has 0.03% invested in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Smith Asset Management Grp Limited Partnership has 485,200 shares. Westpac Banking reported 15,793 shares stake. Toth Financial Advisory Corporation holds 0.01% or 411 shares in its portfolio. 7,143 are held by Daiwa. Ci Investments accumulated 0% or 327 shares. Greenleaf Trust holds 3,045 shares.

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc, which manages about $815.35 million and $356.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 4,540 shares to 36,446 shares, valued at $2.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 2,958 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,732 shares, and has risen its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 17 investors sold ABCB shares while 47 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 40.14 million shares or 2.10% more from 39.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comm National Bank reported 0.01% stake. Forest Hill Cap Lc stated it has 171,289 shares or 1.81% of all its holdings. Lpl Lc owns 11,499 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Loomis Sayles LP accumulated 257,681 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc holds 20,198 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). Aperio Group Ltd has 8,080 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd reported 9,154 shares stake. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 27,919 shares or 0% of the stock. Cornercap Inv Counsel owns 27,640 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt, California-based fund reported 233,993 shares. Rmb Cap Limited Liability has 0.05% invested in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) for 61,954 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 124,708 shares stake. Gp Inc One Trading Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). Geode Cap Management, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 510,156 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $30,000 activity.