Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Holder Monarch Partners Asset Management Decreased Position; Bank Amer (BAC) Holder American Assets Investment Management Has Lowered Its Holding as Market Value Rose

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) by 62.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc sold 237,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.11% . The institutional investor held 143,540 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.93 million, down from 380,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ameris Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $36.98. About 214,892 shares traded. Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) has declined 17.92% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ABCB News: 22/03/2018 – ATLANTIC COAST FINL HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER WITH AMERIS BANCORP; 25/04/2018 – AMERIS BANCORP – ENTERED INTO FOURTH AMENDMENT TO LOAN AGREEMENT TO INCREASE MAXIMUM AMOUNT OF REVOLVING LOANS TO $100 MLN – SEC FILING; 21/04/2018 – DJ Opus Magnum Ameris Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OPUS); 22/03/2018 – Atlantic Coast Financial: Ameris Deal Expected to Close During 2Q; 20/04/2018 – Ameris Bancorp 1Q Adj EPS 73c; 20/04/2018 – Ameris Bancorp 1Q EPS 70c; 09/05/2018 – FEDERAL RESERVE BOARD OKS AMERIS BANCORP BUY OF ATLANTIC COAST; 22/03/2018 Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation Stockholders Approve Merger With Ameris Bancorp; 10/05/2018 – Atlantic Coast Financial: Merger With Ameris Bancorp Has Received Stockholder and Regulatory Approval; 20/04/2018 – AMERIS BANCORP 1Q OPER EPS 73C, EST. 76C

American Assets Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 8.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Assets Investment Management Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 217,100 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.95M, down from 237,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Assets Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $258.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $27.72. About 69.87 million shares traded or 42.02% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA 1Q EPS 62C; 09/05/2018 – Gilead Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 14/05/2018 – Nevro Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 05/05/2018 – Gold can get to 5-year highs if it can clear one technical hurdle: BofA (via @CNBCFuturesNow); 09/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 14/05/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – SUPER MICRO COMPUTER – NEW DEBT FACILITY, TO BE LED BY BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, IS EXPECTED TO INCLUDE OTHER LENDERS & INCREASE CO’S BORROWING CAPACITY; 19/05/2018 – Daily Times (PK): US gun lobby takes aim at `gun-hating’ banks Citi, BofA; 02/05/2018 – Illumina Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 20/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Britain’s G4S looks beyond small change in cash revolution

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bank of America Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bank of America moves into Ohio – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Muted Trading Performance to Hurt BofA’s (BAC) Q2 Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “IPO Extravaganza Seen Buttressing Banks In Q2, But Soft Trading Environment Hurts – Benzinga” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 0.02% or 39,459 shares. Ls Invest Advsr Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 1.24% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Mountain Pacific Inv Advisers Id invested in 11,440 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Wealthtrust Axiom Lc stated it has 38,954 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Rwc Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 1.06M shares. Horan Capital Ltd Com, a Ohio-based fund reported 239 shares. Jane Street Gp Limited Liability Corporation holds 3.40 million shares. Kdi Cap Partners Lc reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Moreover, Weatherstone Capital Management has 0.49% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 16,800 shares. Bryn Mawr holds 52,430 shares. Private Wealth Advsr holds 0.55% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 53,059 shares. Bangor Financial Bank has invested 0.06% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Brave Asset Mngmt holds 62,083 shares. Caxton LP stated it has 10,288 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Sfmg Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.03% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.42B for 10.04 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

American Assets Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.54 billion and $616.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 20,000 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $2.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 11,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Analysts await Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, up 9.89% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.91 per share. ABCB’s profit will be $69.52M for 9.25 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual earnings per share reported by Ameris Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.17% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 17 investors sold ABCB shares while 47 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 40.14 million shares or 2.10% more from 39.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System owns 13,694 shares. Stevens Mgmt LP holds 21,838 shares. Salzhauer Michael owns 34,359 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 14,900 shares. Moreover, Quantbot Techs Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) for 200 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board has invested 0.04% in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). Fj Lc holds 568,909 shares. Envestnet Asset Management holds 0% or 8,756 shares in its portfolio. Brant Point Inv Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 1.2% invested in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) for 278,824 shares. Amalgamated Natl Bank holds 0.01% or 6,656 shares in its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Putnam Lc has invested 0.01% in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 0.05% or 1.37M shares. Lpl Limited Com stated it has 11,499 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rmb Limited Liability has invested 0.05% in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB).

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc, which manages about $275.92 million and $662.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iberiabank Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) by 16,705 shares to 110,388 shares, valued at $7.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Perficient Inc (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 140,425 shares in the quarter, for a total of 169,798 shares, and has risen its stake in American Assets Tr Inc (NYSE:AAT).