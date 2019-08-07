Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Holder Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity Has Lowered Stake by $3.76 Million; As Adobe (ADBE) Stock Price Rose, Cypress Capital Group Raised by $325,318 Its Position

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity decreased its stake in Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) by 36.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity sold 110,615 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.11% . The institutional investor held 192,887 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.63M, down from 303,502 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity who had been investing in Ameris Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $36.94. About 246,002 shares traded. Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) has declined 17.92% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ABCB News: 20/04/2018 – Ameris Bancorp 1Q Adj EPS 73c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ameris Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABCB); 20/04/2018 – Ameris Bancorp 1Q EPS 70c

Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 7.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Group bought 1,223 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 18,572 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.95 million, up from 17,349 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Group who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $138.94B market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $5.85 during the last trading session, reaching $286.21. About 2.55M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 05/04/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – MURPHY WILL ASSUME CFO ROLE FROM ADOBE EVP AND CFO MARK GARRETT; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q EPS $1.17; 27/03/2018 – Cognizant Named Adobe’s 2017 Delivery Quality Partner of the Year; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft, Adobe and Mattel among 40 companies pledging to make workplace changes to help women succeed; 15/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: ADBE, AVGO, ULTA & more; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Adj EPS $1.55; 10/05/2018 – Acxiom attracts complete buyout interest; 02/05/2018 – Invesco Technology Adds Adobe, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA SAYS HILLHOUSE CAPITAL, ASIA-FOCUSED INVESTMENT FIRM, WILL ALSO SELL ITS STAKE IN MAGENTO TO ADOBE; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE TO BOOST MARKETING ANALYTICS WITH MORE APP INTEGRATIONS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Frontier Investment Mgmt holds 1.12% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 67,414 shares. Kistler reported 562 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Parkside Financial Bank owns 1,030 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Paloma Partners Mgmt Comm has invested 0.05% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Aldebaran Fincl invested in 2,075 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 31,173 shares. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.46% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Us Bankshares De holds 0.06% or 73,190 shares in its portfolio. 4.97M were reported by National Bank Of America De. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Limited holds 0.78% or 510 shares. Vanguard Inc holds 37.55M shares. Lourd Ltd Llc holds 0.03% or 1,020 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 0.34% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Bb&T Securities Llc holds 0.05% or 18,881 shares in its portfolio. Dsc Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 3,937 shares.

Cypress Capital Group, which manages about $45.36 million and $488.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:VLO) by 4,193 shares to 30,953 shares, valued at $2.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cigna Corp by 3,621 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,375 shares, and cut its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT).

Analysts await Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.00 EPS, up 9.89% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.91 per share. ABCB’s profit will be $69.46 million for 9.24 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual EPS reported by Ameris Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.17% EPS growth.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity, which manages about $12.10 billion and $648.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 46,805 shares to 163,691 shares, valued at $5.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $30,000 activity.