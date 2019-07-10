Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Holder Mendon Capital Advisors Trimmed Its Position; Vonage Hldgs (VG) Valuation Rose While First Washington Increased Its Holding

First Washington Corp increased its stake in Vonage Hldgs Corp (VG) by 42.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Washington Corp bought 159,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 532,927 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.35M, up from 373,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Washington Corp who had been investing in Vonage Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $12.88. About 1.98 million shares traded. Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) has risen 2.68% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.75% the S&P500. Some Historical VG News: 08/03/2018 Vonage Redefines Business Communications with Launch of Next-Generation Cloud-Native Platform; 08/05/2018 – VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP – QTRLY DILUTED SHR $0.10; 16/04/2018 – Vonage Holdings Corp. Announces 2018 Annual Stockholders’ Meeting; 25/05/2018 – Vonage Presenting at Conference May 30; 12/03/2018 – Vonage Partners With Leading Workflow Automation Providers, iPaaS Providers and Bot Platforms to Bring Real-time Communications; 14/03/2018 – VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP – RECEIVED A SECOND PATENT FROM UNITED STATES PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE FOR INNOVATIONS TO ITS ADAPTIVE ROUTING TECHNOLOGY; 14/03/2018 – Vonage Granted New Patent in Support of the Nexmo API Platform; 04/04/2018 – VONAGE: SAGI DUDAI WAS SVP OF SOFTWARE ENGINEERING; 08/05/2018 – Vonage Holdings 1Q EPS 10c; 08/05/2018 – VONAGE 1Q ADJ EPS 13C, EST. 7.0C

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp decreased its stake in Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) by 1.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp sold 15,172 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.59% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.02 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.92M, down from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Ameris Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $38.72. About 203,226 shares traded. Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) has declined 34.27% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ABCB News: 22/03/2018 – ATLANTIC COAST FINL HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER WITH AMERIS BANCORP; 29/05/2018 – Ameris Bancorp Completes Acquisition Of Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation; 20/04/2018 – AMERIS BANCORP 1Q OPER EPS 73C, EST. 76C; 22/03/2018 Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation Stockholders Approve Merger With Ameris Bancorp; 20/04/2018 – Ameris Bancorp 1Q Adj EPS 73c; 09/05/2018 – FEDERAL RESERVE BOARD OKS AMERIS BANCORP BUY OF ATLANTIC COAST; 09/05/2018 – U.S. FEDERAL RESERVE APPROVES MERGER BETWEEN AMERIS BANCORP ABCB.O AND ATLANTIC COAST FINANCIAL CORPORATION ACFC.O; 25/04/2018 – AMERIS BANCORP – ENTERED INTO FOURTH AMENDMENT TO LOAN AGREEMENT TO INCREASE MAXIMUM AMOUNT OF REVOLVING LOANS TO $100 MLN – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ameris Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABCB); 22/03/2018 – Atlantic Coast Financial: Ameris Deal Expected to Close During 2Q

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $171.54M and $823.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Howard Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBMD) by 41,532 shares to 781,043 shares, valued at $11.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Veritex Hldgs Inc by 596,805 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.19 million shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 17 investors sold ABCB shares while 47 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 40.14 million shares or 2.10% more from 39.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, State Street has 0.01% invested in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) for 2.05M shares. Amer Century Inc accumulated 174,786 shares. Foundry Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). Pl Cap Advsr reported 172,497 shares stake. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). Swiss Financial Bank invested in 73,564 shares. Ls Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Com owns 1,199 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Invest Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Com stated it has 590,681 shares or 0.99% of all its holdings. 71 were reported by Fmr Limited Liability Corporation. 75 were accumulated by First Hawaiian State Bank. Mesirow Fincl Investment Mngmt reported 192,887 shares. Brant Point Investment Mgmt Lc invested 1.2% in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). 124,708 were reported by Rhumbline Advisers. Geode Capital Ltd Liability Com stated it has 510,156 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Boston Prtnrs has invested 0% in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB).

Analysts await Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, up 33.78% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.74 per share. ABCB’s profit will be $69.09 million for 9.78 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by Ameris Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.00% EPS growth.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $48,345 activity. McCague Elizabeth A bought $30,000 worth of stock or 800 shares.

First Washington Corp, which manages about $237.40M and $197.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vericel Corp by 19,542 shares to 488,133 shares, valued at $8.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 28,877 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 131,051 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 38 investors sold VG shares while 71 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 193.50 million shares or 1.06% less from 195.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) or 590,650 shares. Moreover, Prelude Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) for 843 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 12,567 shares stake. Everence Cap accumulated 27,790 shares. Swiss State Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Comerica Commercial Bank holds 0.02% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) or 218,371 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc owns 0% invested in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) for 261 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership reported 55,790 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). D E Shaw Com has 0% invested in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) for 52,619 shares. 184,923 were accumulated by Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated. Invesco Limited, Georgia-based fund reported 470,820 shares. Cwm holds 505,077 shares. Cap stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited reported 0.03% stake.