Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Holder Jacobs Asset Management Has Lowered Holding by $3.99 Million; Thomas White International LTD Holding in Credicorp LTD (BAP) Decreased by $8.73 Million as Share Price Declined

Thomas White International Ltd decreased its stake in Credicorp Ltd (BAP) by 99.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas White International Ltd sold 34,908 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.89% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 40 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10,000, down from 34,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas White International Ltd who had been investing in Credicorp Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $235.86. About 188,427 shares traded. Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) has declined 4.31% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BAP News: 26/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp announces filing of the 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP LTD SAYS NOTIFIES THAT ITS CEO, WALTER BAYLY, HAD A CORONARY EVENT DURING WEEKEND; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP CEO HAD CORONARY EVENT OVER THE WEEKEND; 07/05/2018 – Credicorp Continues Reorganizing Its Subsidiaries in Peru; 27/03/2018 Credicorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP LTD – DURING ABSENCE OF BAYLY THE TWO DEPUTY CEOS, ALVARO CORREA AND GIANFRANCO FERRARI, WILL ASSUME BAYLY’S RESPONSIBILITIES; 03/05/2018 – PERU HOLDING COMPANY CREDICORP BAP.N REPORTS 1 BLN SOLES ($305 MLN) IN NET PROFIT IN FIRST QUARTER; 10/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp’s “1Q18 quiet period”

Jacobs Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) by 14.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Asset Management Llc sold 117,214 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.59% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 682,786 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.45M, down from 800,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ameris Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $38.95. About 393,479 shares traded. Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) has declined 34.27% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ABCB News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Opus Magnum Ameris Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OPUS); 20/04/2018 – AMERIS BANCORP 1Q OPER EPS 73C, EST. 76C; 22/03/2018 – ATLANTIC COAST FINL HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER WITH AMERIS BANCORP; 22/03/2018 Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation Stockholders Approve Merger With Ameris Bancorp; 20/04/2018 – Ameris Bancorp 1Q Adj EPS 73c; 20/04/2018 – Ameris Bancorp 1Q EPS 70c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ameris Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABCB); 29/05/2018 – Ameris Bancorp Completes Acquisition Of Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation; 25/04/2018 – AMERIS BANCORP – ENTERED INTO FOURTH AMENDMENT TO LOAN AGREEMENT TO INCREASE MAXIMUM AMOUNT OF REVOLVING LOANS TO $100 MLN – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – Atlantic Coast Financial: Merger With Ameris Bancorp Has Received Stockholder and Regulatory Approval

More notable recent Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Credicorp Ltd (BAP) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” on May 03, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Credicorp’s 2019 Quarterly Earnings Releases NYSE:BAP – GlobeNewswire” published on December 07, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Creidcorp Ltd.: Credicorp’s â€œ4Q18 quiet periodâ€ NYSE:BAP – GlobeNewswire” on January 15, 2019. More interesting news about Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Credicorp Ltd. (BAP) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Apple Makes Its Video-Streaming Move – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 23, 2019.

Analysts await Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $4.13 earnings per share, up 9.84% or $0.37 from last year’s $3.76 per share. BAP’s profit will be $329.41M for 14.28 P/E if the $4.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.15 actual earnings per share reported by Credicorp Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.48% negative EPS growth.

Thomas White International Ltd, which manages about $2.28B and $554.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mobile Telesystems Pjsc Adr (NYSE:MBT) by 72,426 shares to 292,588 shares, valued at $2.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pt Telekom Indonesia Adr (NYSE:TLK) by 52,524 shares in the quarter, for a total of 173,652 shares, and has risen its stake in China Constr Bank Corp Adr (CICHY).

Jacobs Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.11 billion and $505.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (NYSE:SNV) by 171,500 shares to 450,000 shares, valued at $15.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Loews Corp (NYSE:L) by 75,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 175,000 shares, and has risen its stake in First Bancshares Inc Ms (NASDAQ:FBMS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 17 investors sold ABCB shares while 47 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 40.14 million shares or 2.10% more from 39.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Research Capital Limited Com (Trc) holds 0% or 963 shares in its portfolio. Monarch Asset Management Ltd Company holds 0.74% of its portfolio in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) for 143,540 shares. Mendon Cap Advsrs has 1.02 million shares for 4.24% of their portfolio. Secor Cap Advisors LP has 0.49% invested in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 64,911 shares. Kennedy Cap invested in 500,990 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Mason Street Lc has invested 0.01% in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). Ameritas Partners has invested 0.01% in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). The New York-based Engineers Gate Manager LP has invested 0.02% in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc has 9,931 shares. State Street stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). Us Commercial Bank De has 319 shares. 31,736 were accumulated by Amer Group Inc. Benjamin F Edwards And has 56 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gamco Inc Et Al invested in 0% or 9,000 shares.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $48,345 activity. 800 shares valued at $30,000 were bought by McCague Elizabeth A on Tuesday, June 11.