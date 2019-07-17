Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Holder Castine Capital Management Decreased Its Holding as Share Value Declined; Devon Energy New (DVN) Holder Poplar Forest Capital Has Raised Its Stake by $11.72 Million

Castine Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) by 82.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castine Capital Management Llc sold 123,899 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.59% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 26,101 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $897,000, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ameris Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $37.85. About 400,367 shares traded. Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) has declined 34.27% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ABCB News: 20/04/2018 – Ameris Bancorp 1Q EPS 70c; 25/04/2018 – AMERIS BANCORP – ENTERED INTO FOURTH AMENDMENT TO LOAN AGREEMENT TO INCREASE MAXIMUM AMOUNT OF REVOLVING LOANS TO $100 MLN – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – Atlantic Coast Financial: Merger With Ameris Bancorp Has Received Stockholder and Regulatory Approval; 29/05/2018 – Ameris Bancorp Completes Acquisition Of Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation; 09/05/2018 – FEDERAL RESERVE BOARD OKS AMERIS BANCORP BUY OF ATLANTIC COAST; 22/03/2018 – ATLANTIC COAST FINL HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER WITH AMERIS BANCORP; 09/05/2018 – U.S. FEDERAL RESERVE APPROVES MERGER BETWEEN AMERIS BANCORP ABCB.O AND ATLANTIC COAST FINANCIAL CORPORATION ACFC.O; 21/04/2018 – DJ Opus Magnum Ameris Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OPUS); 22/03/2018 Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation Stockholders Approve Merger With Ameris Bancorp; 20/04/2018 – Ameris Bancorp 1Q Adj EPS 73c

Poplar Forest Capital Llc increased its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (DVN) by 33.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Poplar Forest Capital Llc bought 377,922 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.50M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.31M, up from 1.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Poplar Forest Capital Llc who had been investing in Devon Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $26.8. About 6.94M shares traded or 12.06% up from the average. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 25.15% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.58% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 38c; 10/04/2018 – Devon Slashes 300 Jobs After Lifting Dividends, Share Buybacks; 21/03/2018 – Devon Energy Announces Early Tender Results, Results of Consent Solicitations and Upsizing of Tender Offers; 26/03/2018 – DEVON: WORKING ON MORE STRATEGIC MOVES FOR ‘VISION 2020’ PLAN; 15/05/2018 – Devon at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy: $1B Shr-Repurchase Program Under Way; 26/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP DVN.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE SAYS WORKING ON ‘MORE STRATEGIC-TYPE MOVES’ TO SIMPLIFY COMPANY’S ACREAGE PORTFOLIO; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy: On Pace to Reduce G&A, Interest Costs by $175M Annually; 10/04/2018 – DEVON ENERGY TO LAY OFF 300 EMPLOYEES: THE OKLAHOMAN; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy: Repurchased 6.2M Shrs for $204M

Poplar Forest Capital Llc, which manages about $919.26M and $1.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 566,341 shares to 1.79M shares, valued at $27.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 896,271 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.31 million shares, and cut its stake in Baker Hughes A Ge Co.

More notable recent Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Devon Energy Makes A Huge Decision – Seeking Alpha” on February 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Devon Energy Is Firing On All Cylinders – Seeking Alpha” published on May 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Interest dims in Oklahoma’s once-promising shale play – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “My Thoughts On (New) Devon’s Q1 Earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Devon Energy: Poor Quarter, Great Outlook – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.52 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold DVN shares while 205 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 310.04 million shares or 8.55% less from 339.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gam Ag reported 0.04% stake. Griffin Asset Mngmt invested 0.16% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). The Kansas-based Tortoise Capital Advsrs Llc has invested 0.05% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). The Quebec – Canada-based Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). South Dakota Invest Council owns 1.19M shares. Cohen & Steers Inc accumulated 80,343 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Duncker Streett And reported 1,600 shares. Guinness Asset Mgmt has 361,576 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj has 0.42% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Qs Investors Lc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Brandywine Glob Invest Mngmt Llc invested in 1,202 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 8,688 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 48,553 shares stake. Poplar Forest Llc holds 3.19% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 1.50M shares. 1,790 are owned by North Star Investment Corp.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $48,345 activity. $18,345 worth of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) shares were bought by Bowen William I. Jr..

More notable recent Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Suits pit Ameris CEO against former employee over $23 million in fraudulent loans – Jacksonville Business Journal” on June 13, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Fidelity Southern, New Age Beverages, and Playa Hotels & Resorts Jumped Today – Motley Fool” published on December 17, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays: 9 New Deals Worth Over $100 Billion Announced Last Week – Seeking Alpha” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ameris Bancorp Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on January 24, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Ameris CEO resigns amidst lawsuit, merger – Jacksonville Business Journal” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Analysts await Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, up 33.78% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.74 per share. ABCB’s profit will be $69.10M for 9.56 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by Ameris Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 17 investors sold ABCB shares while 47 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 40.14 million shares or 2.10% more from 39.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Inc owns 77,399 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 382,800 were reported by State Of Wisconsin Investment Board. Moreover, Vanguard Grp Inc has 0.01% invested in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). State Bank Of America De accumulated 299,737 shares or 0% of the stock. Alliancebernstein LP reported 47,054 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys has 0.03% invested in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 0.01% or 13,437 shares. Pnc Grp holds 0% of its portfolio in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) for 1,643 shares. Bard Assocs Inc reported 16,395 shares stake. Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd stated it has 0% in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). Savings Bank Of Montreal Can reported 16,856 shares. 3,398 are held by Ameritas Invest Prns Inc. Price T Rowe Associate Md reported 939,379 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Segall Bryant And Hamill Lc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) for 169,558 shares. Stephens Ar owns 3,757 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Castine Capital Management Llc, which manages about $395.38M and $322.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dnb Finl Corp (NASDAQ:DNBF) by 50,986 shares to 223,055 shares, valued at $8.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Community Bankers Tr Corp (NASDAQ:ESXB) by 85,165 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.07 million shares, and has risen its stake in Fauquier Bankshares Inc Va (NASDAQ:FBSS).