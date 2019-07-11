Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) EPS Estimated At $0.99; NORDEA BANK ABP ORDINARY SHARES FINLAND (NBNKF) SI Decreased By 55.26%

NORDEA BANK ABP ORDINARY SHARES FINLAND (OTCMKTS:NBNKF) had a decrease of 55.26% in short interest. NBNKF’s SI was 2.29 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 55.26% from 5.12 million shares previously. With 200 avg volume, 11461 days are for NORDEA BANK ABP ORDINARY SHARES FINLAND (OTCMKTS:NBNKF)’s short sellers to cover NBNKF’s short positions. It closed at $7.4 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 11, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) to report $0.99 EPS on July, 26.They anticipate $0.25 EPS change or 33.78% from last quarter’s $0.74 EPS. ABCB’s profit would be $69.11 million giving it 9.70 P/E if the $0.99 EPS is correct. After having $0.90 EPS previously, Ameris Bancorp’s analysts see 10.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $38.42. About 143,561 shares traded. Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) has declined 34.27% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ABCB News: 22/03/2018 – ATLANTIC COAST FINL HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER WITH AMERIS BANCORP; 21/04/2018 – DJ Opus Magnum Ameris Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OPUS); 20/04/2018 – AMERIS BANCORP 1Q OPER EPS 73C, EST. 76C; 20/04/2018 – Ameris Bancorp 1Q EPS 70c; 09/05/2018 – FEDERAL RESERVE BOARD OKS AMERIS BANCORP BUY OF ATLANTIC COAST; 22/03/2018 – Atlantic Coast Financial: Ameris Deal Expected to Close During 2Q; 22/03/2018 Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation Stockholders Approve Merger With Ameris Bancorp; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ameris Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABCB); 20/04/2018 – Ameris Bancorp 1Q Adj EPS 73c; 10/05/2018 – Atlantic Coast Financial: Merger With Ameris Bancorp Has Received Stockholder and Regulatory Approval

Since January 28, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $48,345 activity. McCague Elizabeth A also bought $30,000 worth of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) on Tuesday, June 11. 500 Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) shares with value of $18,345 were bought by Bowen William I. Jr..

More notable recent Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Closes Fidelity Deal, Appoints New CEO – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ameris Bancorp goes ex-dividend tomorrow – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Jobs Day, Tesla Deliveries And Dazzling Dividends – Seeking Alpha” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Ameris CEO resigns amidst lawsuit, merger – Jacksonville Business Journal” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Job Growth and Bank Earnings: What Investors Need to Know – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the holding firm for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial clients primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company has market cap of $2.68 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, and SBA Division. It has a 13.04 P/E ratio. It offers commercial and retail checking accounts, regular interest-bearing savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 17 investors sold Ameris Bancorp shares while 47 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 40.14 million shares or 2.10% more from 39.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loomis Sayles And Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) for 257,681 shares. Ameriprise Fin invested in 758,075 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans invested in 0.01% or 137,253 shares. Gamco Investors Incorporated Et Al reported 0% stake. Laurion Cap Mgmt Lp stated it has 19,128 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Intl Grp Incorporated holds 31,736 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Natixis invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability reported 12,814 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Gsa Capital Prns Limited Liability Partnership holds 9,716 shares. Stevens L P has 0.03% invested in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). Pinebridge Lp owns 47,170 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Na has invested 0% in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). Jacobs Asset Mgmt Llc has 682,786 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System has 64,911 shares. Moreover, Fmr Limited Liability has 0% invested in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB).

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking services and products for personal customers, small and medium business, and corporates and financial institutions in Europe. The company has market cap of $30.53 billion. It operates through Personal Banking, Commercial & Business Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth Management divisions. It has a 8.08 P/E ratio. It offers investment solutions, including fixed income, equity, and multi asset; cash management solutions; a range of asset finance, sales finance, and receivable finance solutions, as well as wholesale financing and management, and fleet management services.