Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) and Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) Comparison side by side

We are comparing Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) and Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ameris Bancorp 37 4.93 N/A 2.86 13.90 Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. 9 4.38 N/A 0.37 28.02

Table 1 highlights Ameris Bancorp and Carolina Trust BancShares Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Ameris Bancorp. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Ameris Bancorp is currently more affordable than Carolina Trust BancShares Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ameris Bancorp 0.00% 9.4% 1.2% Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. 0.00% 5% 0.5%

Risk and Volatility

Ameris Bancorp has a 1.45 beta, while its volatility is 45.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. has beta of 0.48 which is 52.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Ameris Bancorp and Carolina Trust BancShares Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ameris Bancorp 0 0 2 3.00 Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Ameris Bancorp’s consensus price target is $45, while its potential upside is 26.44%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Ameris Bancorp and Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 60.1% and 29.1% respectively. About 5.1% of Ameris Bancorp’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.6% of Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ameris Bancorp 3.11% -0.08% 10.11% 5.04% -17.92% 25.58% Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. 4.87% 31.55% 27.65% 32.39% 25.64% 36.41%

For the past year Ameris Bancorp was less bullish than Carolina Trust BancShares Inc.

Summary

Ameris Bancorp beats Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through four segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, and SBA Division. It offers commercial and retail checking accounts, regular interest-bearing savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, residential real estate mortgage, agricultural, and commercial and industrial loans; and consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and home equity loans, as well as loans secured by savings accounts and small unsecured personal credit lines. It operates 97 domestic banking offices and 11 mortgage production offices. Ameris Bancorp was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Moultrie, Georgia.