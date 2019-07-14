Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) and BankUnited Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Comparing side by side

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) and BankUnited Inc. (NYSE:BKU) have been rivals in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ameris Bancorp 37 5.75 N/A 2.86 12.59 BankUnited Inc. 34 2.92 N/A 2.88 11.87

Table 1 highlights Ameris Bancorp and BankUnited Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. BankUnited Inc. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Ameris Bancorp. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Ameris Bancorp is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than BankUnited Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has Ameris Bancorp and BankUnited Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ameris Bancorp 0.00% 6.8% 0.8% BankUnited Inc. 0.00% 9.8% 0.9%

Volatility and Risk

Ameris Bancorp’s current beta is 1.5 and it happens to be 50.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. BankUnited Inc. has a 1.11 beta and it is 11.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Ameris Bancorp and BankUnited Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ameris Bancorp 0 0 2 3.00 BankUnited Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The upside potential is 19.38% for Ameris Bancorp with average target price of $46.5. On the other hand, BankUnited Inc.’s potential upside is 22.36% and its average target price is $40. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, BankUnited Inc. is looking more favorable than Ameris Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 85.4% of Ameris Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors while 98% of BankUnited Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.1% of Ameris Bancorp’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of BankUnited Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ameris Bancorp -0.63% 2.45% -7.59% -18.86% -34.27% 13.74% BankUnited Inc. -4.57% -2.78% -4.55% -0.78% -16.63% 14.33%

For the past year Ameris Bancorp was less bullish than BankUnited Inc.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through four segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, and SBA Division. It offers commercial and retail checking accounts, regular interest-bearing savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, residential real estate mortgage, agricultural, and commercial and industrial loans; and consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and home equity loans, as well as loans secured by savings accounts and small unsecured personal credit lines. It operates 97 domestic banking offices and 11 mortgage production offices. Ameris Bancorp was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Moultrie, Georgia.

BankUnited, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loans portfolio includes small business loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment loans and leases, term loans, formula-based loans, municipal and non-profit loans and leases, commercial and mortgage warehouse lines of credit, letters of credit, and consumer loans, as well as residential loans. The company also offers integrated on-line banking, mobile banking, and telephone banking services. As of December 31, 2016, it operated through a network of 94 branches located in 15 Florida counties; and 6 banking centers in the New York metropolitan area, as well as 97 ATMs. The company was formerly known as BU Financial Corporation. BankUnited, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Miami Lakes, Florida.