Ameriprise Finl Com (AMP) Shareholder Cibc World Markets Lifted Position; B2gold (BTG) Stake Held by Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Ameriprise Finl Inc Com (AMP) by 37.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Corp bought 6,729 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.74% . The institutional investor held 24,671 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.58 million, up from 17,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp who had been investing in Ameriprise Finl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $146.09. About 797,439 shares traded. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) has declined 0.99% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AMP News: 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q Adjusted Operating ROE Ex-AOCI 29.3%; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise Beats Earnings Expectations, Raises Dividend — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise Financial Increases Regular Quarterly Dividend; 28/03/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL CUTS KINEPOLIS HOLDING TO LESS THAN 3%; 19/04/2018 – DoJ CA Central: Financial Advisor Faces Federal Fraud and Money Laundering Charges Alleging Thefts from Ameriprise Clients and; 14/03/2018 – In a new Ameriprise survey, most people said they had experienced a financial setback in the past five years; 30/04/2018 – A wide reaching Royal Commission into Australia’s banking sector heard that advisors at AMP misappropriated funds of thousands of clients over the last decade by charging them without providing advice, and that it had repeatedly lied to the Australian Securities and Investments Commission; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINL BOOSTS REGULAR QTRLY DIV; 30/04/2018 – ‘It’s going to be a rough, rocky ride’ for AMP investors: Morningstar; 30/04/2018 – CommSec: Beach Energy $BPT rose most in April while $AMP was the worst performer on the #ASX 200 over the month. Source: Blo…

Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd increased its stake in B2gold Corp (BTG) by 88.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd bought 1.41 million shares as the company’s stock rose 19.55% . The institutional investor held 3.00 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.14 million, up from 1.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd who had been investing in B2gold Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.45% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $3.3. About shares traded. B2Gold Corp. (NYSEMKT:BTG) has risen 28.74% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BTG News: 09/05/2018 – B2GOLD IS WELL ON TARGET TO MEET ANNUAL GUIDANCE; 20/03/2018 – B2GOLD SAYS DETAILS OF PROPOSED MINING CODE & TIMING NOT KNOWN; 15/03/2018 – B2GOLD CORP – BEGINNING IN 2018, ON AVERAGE OVER NEXT THREE YEARS, COMPANY IS PROJECTING PER ANNUM GOLD SALES REVENUES OF APPROXIMATELY $1.2 BLN; 18/04/2018 – B2Gold Announces Positive Exploration Drill Results from Fekola North Extension Zone and Resource lnfill Drilling; 11/04/2018 – B2GOLD- SIGNIFICANT RISE IN QTRLY REVENUE WAS ATTRIBUTABLE TO NEW PRODUCTION FROM FEKOLA MINE, AS WELL AS A 9% INCREASE IN AVERAGE REALIZED GOLD PRICE; 30/05/2018 – B2Gold Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – B2GOLD REPORTS POSITIVE EXPLORATION DRILL RESULTS FROM FEKOLA; 20/03/2018 – B2GOLD CORP -BELIEVE CO’S INTERESTS IN FEKOLA MINE ARE PROTECTED & ANY AMENDMENTS IN A NEW MINING CODE WILL NOT APPLY TO FEKOLA WITHOUT CO’S AGREEMENT; 11/04/2018 – B2GOLD CORP BTO.TO – QUARTERLY CONSOLIDATED GOLD REVENUE OF $344.3 MLN, INCREASE OF 135%; 20/03/2018 – B2Gold Responds to News Regarding New Mali Mining Code

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 33 investors sold AMP shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 99.14 million shares or 1.49% less from 100.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Cibc World Markets Corp, which manages about $12.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) by 558,900 shares to 717,900 shares, valued at $210.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coty Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:COTY) by 148,073 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 217,702 shares, and cut its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NYSE:NOV).

Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd, which manages about $129.66M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Gold Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) by 120,000 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $3.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 170,368 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400,000 shares, and cut its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX).