Ameriprise Finl (Call) (AMP) Market Valuation Declined While Susquehanna International Group Llp Has Lowered Position by $1.91 Million; Next Century Growth Investors Increases Holding in Essent Group LTD (ESNT)

Next Century Growth Investors Llc increased its stake in Essent Group Ltd (ESNT) by 16.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Next Century Growth Investors Llc bought 36,795 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 262,068 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.31 million, up from 225,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Next Century Growth Investors Llc who had been investing in Essent Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $48.42. About 210,222 shares traded. Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) has risen 20.68% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ESNT News: 23/03/2018 – Essent Group Ltd. Announces Closing of $424.4 Million Reinsurance Transaction and Related Mortgage Insurance-Linked Notes; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP LTD – TERMS OF AMENDMENT PROVIDE FOR AN INCREASE IN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT TO $275 MLN FROM $250 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Essent Presenting at Conference May 31; 15/03/2018 – ESSENT GROUP LTD. ANNOUNCES PRICING OF MORTGAGE INSURANCE-LINKED NOTES; 30/05/2018 – Essent Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Essent Group Announces Jane Chwick and Angela Heise Have Joined Board of Directors; 04/05/2018 – ESSENT 1Q EPS $1.13, EST. $1.05; 12/03/2018 – Essent Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Essent Group 1Q Net $111.1M; 04/05/2018 – Essent Group 1Q Rev $167.5M

Susquehanna International Group Llp decreased its stake in Ameriprise Finl Inc (Call) (AMP) by 25.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Susquehanna International Group Llp sold 13,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.74% . The institutional investor held 38,600 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.60 million, down from 51,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Susquehanna International Group Llp who had been investing in Ameriprise Finl Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $145.58. About 389,065 shares traded. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) has declined 0.99% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AMP News: 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise’s Joy Says 3% Yield Will ‘Get People’s Attention’ (Video); 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE 1Q ADJ. OPER EPS $3.70, EST. $3.46; 28/03/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL CUTS KINEPOLIS HOLDING TO LESS THAN 3%; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise Beats Earnings Expectations, Raises Dividend — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q ROE Ex-AOCI 28.3%; 14/03/2018 – Ameriprise Study: Investors Across Five Decades Feel Confident About Their Financial Journey, Despite Setbacks and Fears; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE AUM $887B; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise Raises Dividend to 90c; 23/04/2018 – CORRECT: AMERIPRISE AUM $485B; 20/04/2018 – FBI: Financial Advisor Faces Federal Fraud and Money Laundering Charges Alleging Thefts from Ameriprise Clients and Other

Next Century Growth Investors Llc, which manages about $3.86B and $802.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Virtusa Corp (NASDAQ:VRTU) by 39,775 shares to 108,326 shares, valued at $4.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bandwidth Inc by 53,560 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,583 shares, and cut its stake in Paylocity Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY).

Susquehanna International Group Llp, which manages about $272.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hill Rom Hldgs Inc (Call) (NYSE:HRC) by 27,400 shares to 57,400 shares, valued at $6.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medallion Finl Corp (NASDAQ:TAXI) by 94,560 shares in the quarter, for a total of 161,460 shares, and has risen its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (Call) (NYSE:TSN).

