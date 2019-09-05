Ameriprise Finl (AMP) Stock Declined While Klingenstein Fields & Co Decreased Its Stake by $3.38 Million; As Home Depot (HD) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Chilton Investment Co Has Lowered by $6.06 Million Its Position

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc decreased its stake in Ameriprise Finl Inc (AMP) by 39.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc sold 26,445 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.74% . The institutional investor held 40,795 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.23 million, down from 67,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc who had been investing in Ameriprise Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.47B market cap company. The stock increased 3.25% or $4.2 during the last trading session, reaching $133.47. About 584,642 shares traded. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) has declined 0.99% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AMP News: 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q Net $594M; 30/04/2018 – “It’s going to be a rough, rocky ride for the next six months, twelve months, probably even longer for investors in AMP,” said Morningstar Analyst David Ellis; 30/04/2018 – CommSec: Beach Energy $BPT rose most in April while $AMP was the worst performer on the #ASX 200 over the month. Source: Blo…; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE AUM $887B; 09/04/2018 – Columbia Threadneedle Investments Expands Municipal Bond Offerings; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE 1Q ADJ. OPER EPS $3.70, EST. $3.46; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE 1Q ADJ. OPER NET REV. $3.11B, EST. $3.08B; 19/04/2018 – DoJ CA Central: Financial Advisor Faces Federal Fraud and Money Laundering Charges Alleging Thefts from Ameriprise Clients and; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise’s Joy Says 3% Yield Will ‘Get People’s Attention’ (Video); 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q EPS $3.91

Chilton Investment Co Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 3.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Investment Co Llc sold 31,723 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The hedge fund held 878,517 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $168.58M, down from 910,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $243.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $4.2 during the last trading session, reaching $228.35. About 1.88M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 05/03/2018 Rep. Ryan: THURSDAY: Speaker Ryan to Visit Home Depot Headquarters in Atlanta; 22/03/2018 – Home Depot Collaborates With Pinterest to Expand Pinterest’s Visual Discovery Feature, ‘Shop the Look’; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Net $2.4B; 11/05/2018 – Home Depot, Macy’s, Walmart and others are scheduled to report; 22/05/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Home Depot shooting suspect indicted on five charges, including capital murder of Dallas; 19/04/2018 – Home Depot Plans Biggest Tech Hiring Push in Its History, Led By CIO; 08/03/2018 – The Home Depot Foundation Commits $50 Million to Skilled Trades Training; 08/03/2018 – REP. PAUL RYAN SPEAKS AT HOME DEPOT HEADQUARTERS: LIVE; 25/04/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: Dallas mayor says a police officer has died a day after being shot at a Home Depot store; 02/04/2018 – THE HOME DEPOT ANNOUNCES THE NOMINATION OF STEPHANIE LINNARTZ FOR ELECTION TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT ANNUAL MEETING

Analysts await Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $3.99 EPS, up 6.68% or $0.25 from last year’s $3.74 per share. AMP’s profit will be $522.16M for 8.36 P/E if the $3.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.06 actual EPS reported by Ameriprise Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.72% negative EPS growth.

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc, which manages about $3.18 billion and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 77,837 shares to 296,165 shares, valued at $12.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 25,565 shares in the quarter, for a total of 222,646 shares, and has risen its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold AMP shares while 196 reduced holdings.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 earnings per share, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.69B for 22.65 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings.

