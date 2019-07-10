Ameriprise Finl (AMP) Stake Held by Fiera Capital Corp; As Lennar (LEN) Share Value Rose, Holder Thiel Macro Lowered Position

Thiel Macro Llc decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thiel Macro Llc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46 million, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thiel Macro Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.31B market cap company. The stock increased 2.46% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $48.49. About 2.79 million shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 2.52% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.95% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q-End Backlog $7.7B, Up 118%; 04/04/2018 – Lennar: On Track to Meet $365M Synergy Target in 2019; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lennar Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEN); 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q-End Homebuilding Cash, Cash Equivalents $734M; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Announces Opening of Interactive Amazon Experience Centers Within Select Lennar Model Homes; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Orders, Backlog Boosted by CalAtlantic Acquisition; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – ELECTED BRUCE GROSS AS NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF LENNAR FINANCIAL SERVICES; 09/05/2018 – Amazon rolls out model ‘smart’ homes for U.S. shoppers to try out Alexa; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – JAFFE WAS ALSO ELECTED TO LENNAR BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 26/05/2018 – SFBJ Newsroom: EXCLUSIVE: Lennar seeks to rezone farmland in Miami-Dade for 149 homes

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Ameriprise Finl Inc (AMP) by 41.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp bought 2,404 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,166 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05 million, up from 5,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Ameriprise Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $148.29. About 319,430 shares traded. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) has risen 2.37% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.06% the S&P500. Some Historical AMP News: 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q EPS $3.91; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q ROE Ex-AOCI 28.3%; 24/04/2018 – Ameriprise Financial Earns Top Marks for Customer Service; 30/04/2018 – A wide reaching Royal Commission into Australia’s banking sector heard that advisors at AMP misappropriated funds of thousands of clients over the last decade by charging them without providing advice, and that it had repeatedly lied to the Australian Securities and Investments Commission; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 90C/SHR FROM 83C, EST. 92C; 20/04/2018 – FBI: Financial Advisor Faces Federal Fraud and Money Laundering Charges Alleging Thefts from Ameriprise Clients and Other; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q Net $594M; 30/04/2018 – CommSec: Beach Energy $BPT rose most in April while $AMP was the worst performer on the #ASX 200 over the month. Source: Blo…; 05/03/2018 – Ameriprise Settles SEC Mutual Fund Charges — Barrons.com; 23/04/2018 – CORRECT: AMERIPRISE AUM $485B

More notable recent Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Earnings Blitz And Autonomy Talk – Seeking Alpha” on April 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Mallinckrodt Stock Is Tanking Today – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Smith & Nephew plc (SNN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ameriprise: Largest Business Segment Facing Pricing Pressure – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Fiera Capital Corp, which manages about $25.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Descartes Sys Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) by 218,989 shares to 915,972 shares, valued at $33.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 7,040 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,881 shares, and cut its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM).

