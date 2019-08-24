Ameriprise Finl (AMP) Shareholder Commerce Bank Decreased Its Position as Shares Declined; Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Position in Apache (APA)

Commerce Bank decreased its stake in Ameriprise Finl Inc (AMP) by 21.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerce Bank sold 4,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.74% . The institutional investor held 17,083 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.19M, down from 21,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerce Bank who had been investing in Ameriprise Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.18% or $4.09 during the last trading session, reaching $124.49. About 917,954 shares traded. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) has declined 0.99% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AMP News: 19/04/2018 – DoJ CA Central: Financial Advisor Faces Federal Fraud and Money Laundering Charges Alleging Thefts from Ameriprise Clients and; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise Raises Dividend to 90c; 14/03/2018 – Ameriprise Study: Investors Across Five Decades Feel Confident About Their Financial Journey, Despite Setbacks and Fears; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q Adj EPS $3.70; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise Raises Dividend to 90c Vs. 83c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Ameriprise Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMP); 30/04/2018 – “It’s going to be a rough, rocky ride for the next six months, twelve months, probably even longer for investors in AMP,” said Morningstar Analyst David Ellis; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE AUM $887B; 28/03/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL CUTS KINEPOLIS HOLDING TO LESS THAN 3%; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINL BOOSTS REGULAR QTRLY DIV

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft increased its stake in Apache Corp (APA) by 27.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft bought 35,872 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.99% . The institutional investor held 167,922 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.82M, up from 132,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft who had been investing in Apache Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.59% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $20.69. About 7.31 million shares traded or 42.63% up from the average. Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) has declined 46.98% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.98% the S&P500. Some Historical APA News: 14/05/2018 – APACHE & ARM REPORT DEVELOPMENT OF SALT CREEK MIDSTREAM’S SCM; 23/03/2018 – Apache Corp Has 100% Working Interest in North Sea Garten Block; 10/05/2018 – EPIC MIDSTREAM: APACHE & NOBLE ENERGY TO ANCHOR PIPELINE; 23/04/2018 – APACHE: PLANNED RETIREMENT OF EVP, CORPORATE RESERVOIR; 23/04/2018 – Apache Corp Announces Planned Retirement of Kregg Olson as Executive VP, Corporate Reservoir Engineering; 21/05/2018 – Instaclustr Announces Apache Kafka Managed Service; 17/04/2018 – Apache Corporation – Making Holes; 13/04/2018 – APACHE CORP APA.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $39; 04/04/2018 – Striim Delivers Real-Time Data Integration for Apache Kudu; Enhances Interoperability with Azure HDlnsight and Amazon Redshift; 23/04/2018 – APACHE CORP – DAVE PURSELL WILL ASSUME RESPONSIBILITY FOR CORPORATE RESERVOIR ENGINEERING DEPARTMENT UPON OLSON’S RETIREMENT

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $256,378 activity. Meyer William Mark also bought $51,840 worth of Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) on Friday, May 31. Ellis Juliet S also bought $95,407 worth of Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold APA shares while 183 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 341.21 million shares or 2.96% less from 351.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Manchester Capital Mngmt Limited Liability has 0% invested in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) for 100 shares. Alabama-based Andra Ap has invested 0.1% in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Mraz Amerine & Assoc has 0.13% invested in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) for 11,889 shares. Horizon Invs Limited Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). 594,914 are held by Royal Bancorp Of Canada. Davis Selected Advisers holds 24.15M shares or 4.12% of its portfolio. Us Bancshares De owns 106,687 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance Communication reported 0.02% stake. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Co has 10,355 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Btim Corp holds 0.33% or 689,960 shares in its portfolio. Riggs Asset Managment reported 160 shares stake. Susquehanna Group Inc Llp holds 0.01% or 658,034 shares. Cordasco Finance holds 275 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Highlander Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 2,100 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Prudential Incorporated accumulated 0.02% or 421,097 shares.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft, which manages about $9.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 146,562 shares to 1.24M shares, valued at $52.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) by 407,018 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 342,550 shares, and cut its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (NYSE:BUD).

Analysts await Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $3.96 earnings per share, up 5.88% or $0.22 from last year’s $3.74 per share. AMP’s profit will be $518.25 million for 7.86 P/E if the $3.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.06 actual earnings per share reported by Ameriprise Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.46% negative EPS growth.

Commerce Bank, which manages about $8.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 29,163 shares to 284,189 shares, valued at $80.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 8,438 shares in the quarter, for a total of 227,080 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).