Ameriprise Finl (AMP) Share Price Rose While Polaris Wealth Advisers Has Boosted Stake; Speece Thorson Capital Group Has Lowered Position in Varian Med Sys (VAR) by $1.62 Million

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc increased its stake in Ameriprise Finl Inc (AMP) by 154.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc bought 4,892 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,058 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07M, up from 3,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc who had been investing in Ameriprise Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $150.12. About 600,361 shares traded. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) has risen 2.37% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.06% the S&P500. Some Historical AMP News: 30/04/2018 – “It’s going to be a rough, rocky ride for the next six months, twelve months, probably even longer for investors in AMP,” said Morningstar Analyst David Ellis; 30/04/2018 – A wide reaching Royal Commission into Australia’s banking sector heard that advisors at AMP misappropriated funds of thousands of clients over the last decade by charging them without providing advice, and that it had repeatedly lied to the Australian Securities and Investments Commission; 14/03/2018 – Ameriprise Study: Investors Across Five Decades Feel Confident About Their Financial Journey, Despite Setbacks and Fears; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise Financial Increases Regular Quarterly Dividend; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q Adjusted Operating ROE Ex-AOCI 29.3%

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc decreased its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (VAR) by 12.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc sold 11,520 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.91% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 79,196 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.22 million, down from 90,716 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Varian Med Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $139.44. About 344,799 shares traded. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 10.68% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.25% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Varian Medical Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VAR); 04/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL – DIRECTORS CONTINUE TO BELIEVE EXISTING SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT (SCHEME) WITH VARIAN IS IN BEST INTERESTS OF SIRTEX SHAREHOLDERS; 09/03/2018 – Varian Selected by the Instituto Mexicano del Seguro Social (IMSS) to Equip Seven Treatment Centers in Mexico with Advanced Rad; 04/05/2018 – Varian: Sirtex to Seek Adjournment of Planned May 7 Shareholder Meeting to Approve Varian’s Proposed Plan; 13/03/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL – GERMAN FCO CONFIRMED PROPOSED SCHEME DOES NOT FULFIL CONDITIONS FOR PROHIBITION PURSUANT TO ACT AGAINST RESTRAINTS OF COMPETITION; 22/05/2018 – ASX ALERT-SIRTEX RESPONSE TO VARIAN RELEASE ON CDH COMPETING BID-SRX.AX; 27/05/2018 – SIRTEX GIVES VARIAN INTERLOCUTORY APPLICATION UPDATE; 25/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC VAR.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $4.43 TO $4.53; 18/04/2018 – Varian Wins “Best After-Sales Service Performance Award for Radiotherapy Products” in China; 23/04/2018 – Varex Imaging Names Rosebrough To Board Of Directors

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc, which manages about $424.68 million and $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 11,718 shares to 91,100 shares, valued at $25.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 13,901 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,040 shares, and cut its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN).

More notable recent Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Moore Capital Managementâ€™s Latest Moves – Yahoo Finance” on May 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday – Benzinga” published on May 13, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Ameriprise Financial Appoints New Director – Business Wire” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Ameriprise Financial Services (AMP) Stock Undervalued Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Arenâ€™t Crazy About Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE) Anymore – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Analysts await Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.14 EPS, up 9.62% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.04 per share. VAR’s profit will be $103.67 million for 30.58 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual EPS reported by Varian Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.57% EPS growth.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc, which manages about $408.00M and $363.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tiffany & Co New (NYSE:TIF) by 38,870 shares to 71,329 shares, valued at $7.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Smucker J M Co (NYSE:SJM) by 3,677 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,992 shares, and has risen its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC).