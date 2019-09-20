Ameriprise Finl (AMP) Position Maintained by Moore Capital Management Lp; Barclays Plc Has Trimmed Its Cnooc LTD (CEO) Stake by $2.33 Million; Share Value Declined

Barclays Plc decreased its stake in Cnooc Ltd (CEO) by 92.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barclays Plc sold 13,734 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.77% . The institutional investor held 1,066 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $182,000, down from 14,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barclays Plc who had been investing in Cnooc Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $158.87. About 31,727 shares traded. CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO) has declined 0.65% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical CEO News: 11/04/2018 – SHANGHAI PETROLEUM & GAS EXCHANGE SAYS CNOOC’S LNG CARGOES FOR DELIVERY IN JULY AND NOVEMBER WILL BE SOLD ON EXCHANGE ON APRIL 18; 20/04/2018 – CNOOC LTD ANNOUNCES PROPOSED OFFERING OF GUARANTEED NOTES; 20/04/2018 – CNOOC XIE: DELAY IN OVERSEAS PROJECTS LED TO LOWER CAPEX; 29/03/2018 – CNOOC YEAR-END RESERVES AT 4.84B BBLS; 11/04/2018 – SHANGHAI PETROLEUM & GAS EXCHANGE SAYS CNOOC CARGOES WILL BE DELIVERED FROM NINGBO TERMINAL; 02/04/2018 – S&PGRBULLETIN: CNOOC RTG UNAFFECTED BY 2017 RESULTS; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Rts CNOOC Ltd.’s Guaranteed US$ Sr Unsecd Nts ‘A+’; 29/03/2018 – CNOOC Limited: Reserve and Profit Significantly Increased, Net Profit Greatly Improved; 20/04/2018 – CNOOC LTD – FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Cnooc Ltd

Moore Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Ameriprise Finl Inc (AMP) by 30.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moore Capital Management Lp bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.74% . The hedge fund held 425,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $61.69 million, up from 325,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moore Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ameriprise Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $146.41. About 529,665 shares traded. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) has declined 0.99% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AMP News: 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q Net $594M; 14/03/2018 – In a new Ameriprise survey, most people said they had experienced a financial setback in the past five years; 20/04/2018 – DJ Ameriprise Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMP); 30/04/2018 – A wide reaching Royal Commission into Australia’s banking sector heard that advisors at AMP misappropriated funds of thousands of clients over the last decade by charging them without providing advice, and that it had repeatedly lied to the Australian Securities and Investments Commission; 19/04/2018 – DoJ CA Central: Financial Advisor Faces Federal Fraud and Money Laundering Charges Alleging Thefts from Ameriprise Clients and; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q ROE Ex-AOCI 28.3%; 30/04/2018 – ‘It’s going to be a rough, rocky ride’ for AMP investors: Morningstar; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise’s Joy Says 3% Yield Will ‘Get People’s Attention’ (Video); 05/03/2018 Columbia Threadneedle Investments Launches Columbia Overseas Core Fund; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE 1Q ADJ. OPER EPS $3.70, EST. $3.46

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 33 investors sold AMP shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 99.14 million shares or 1.49% less from 100.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Choate Inv Advisors owns 21,426 shares. Tower Cap Limited Liability (Trc) holds 11,223 shares. Pinnacle Associates Limited holds 1,924 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) for 5,489 shares. Brinker Cap owns 6,685 shares. Moreover, Bp Public Ltd Liability has 0.08% invested in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) for 15,000 shares. Optimum Investment Advsrs has invested 0.01% in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Bnp Paribas Asset Sa holds 23,490 shares. Camarda Finance Advisors Limited accumulated 4 shares. Sit Inv Associates holds 26,210 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. First Merchants, a Indiana-based fund reported 28,071 shares. Endeavour invested in 0.4% or 18,558 shares. Axa reported 0.25% stake. Advisor Limited Liability Com has invested 0.08% in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). 39,026 were reported by Punch & Assoc Investment Mgmt Incorporated.

Moore Capital Management Lp, which manages about $44.02 billion and $4.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 740,000 shares to 160,000 shares, valued at $4.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Encana Corp (Call) (NYSE:ECA) by 650,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (FXI).

