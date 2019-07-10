Ameriprise Finl (AMP) Position Maintained by Hrt Financial Llc; Shareholder Sky Investment Group Lifted Merck & Co. (MRK) Stake

Sky Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) by 6.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sky Investment Group Llc bought 4,279 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 73,441 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.11M, up from 69,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sky Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co. Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $218.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $84.85. About 2.64M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 17/05/2018 – AstraZeneca Granted FDA Orphan Drug Status for Olaparib; 17/05/2018 – U.N. staff on way to Congo to get experimental Ebola vaccine; 08/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA CEO SAYS STILL SEE MAVENCLAD PEAK SALES OF 500-700 MLN EUR EXCLUDING U.S; 03/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC – CO AND MERCK ANNOUNCES EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY HAS VALIDATED FOR REVIEW MARKETING AUTHORISATION APPLICATION FOR LYNPARZA (OLAPARIB); 05/03/2018 Japan 2018 Drug Price Revision: Ono Opdivo another 24% cut after 50% price cut ~1yr ago $MRK Keytruda 11% cut $PFE Bavencio 12% cut $AGN Botox 18% cut Chugai Rituxan 26% cut Chugai Herceptin 20% cut; 06/04/2018 – NewLink Genetics: Review Follows Earlier Incyte, Merck Announcement; 27/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 022023 Company: MERCK AND CO INC; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination T; 18/05/2018 – AstraZeneca hit by falling Crestor sales, higher costs; 08/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA CEO: CONS HEALTH BUYER SHLD OFFER UNIT A GOOD FUTURE

Hrt Financial Llc increased its stake in Ameriprise Finl Inc (AMP) by 205.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hrt Financial Llc bought 4,827 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,174 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $918,000, up from 2,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hrt Financial Llc who had been investing in Ameriprise Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $149.38. About 136,966 shares traded. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) has risen 2.37% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.06% the S&P500. Some Historical AMP News: 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q Net $594M; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise Raises Dividend to 90c; 09/04/2018 – Columbia Threadneedle Investments Expands Municipal Bond Offerings; 24/04/2018 – Ameriprise Financial Earns Top Marks for Customer Service; 28/03/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL CUTS KINEPOLIS HOLDING TO LESS THAN 3%; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q Adjusted Operating ROE Ex-AOCI 29.3%; 05/03/2018 Columbia Threadneedle Investments Launches Columbia Overseas Core Fund; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q Adj EPS $3.70; 20/04/2018 – FBI: Financial Advisor Faces Federal Fraud and Money Laundering Charges Alleging Thefts from Ameriprise Clients and Other; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q Rev $3.17B

Hrt Financial Llc, which manages about $644.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (NASDAQ:MAR) by 8,477 shares to 1,784 shares, valued at $223,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Seagate Technology Plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 72,420 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,451 shares, and cut its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP).

