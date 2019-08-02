Ameriprise Finl (AMP) Position Has Lifted by Strategic Global Advisors Llc; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Declined, De Burlo Group Boosted Its Stake

Strategic Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ameriprise Finl Inc (AMP) by 59.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Global Advisors Llc bought 6,677 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.74% . The institutional investor held 17,937 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30M, up from 11,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ameriprise Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $3.19 during the last trading session, reaching $136.4. About 413,456 shares traded. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) has declined 0.99% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AMP News: 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise Beats Earnings Expectations, Raises Dividend — MarketWatch; 14/03/2018 – In a new Ameriprise survey, most people said they had experienced a financial setback in the past five years; 09/04/2018 – Columbia Threadneedle Investments Expands Municipal Bond Offerings; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise’s Joy Says 3% Yield Will ‘Get People’s Attention’ (Video); 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise Raises Dividend to 90c Vs. 83c; 30/04/2018 – ‘It’s going to be a rough, rocky ride’ for AMP investors: Morningstar; 13/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC REPORTS 11.95 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD AS OF MARCH 31 – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – FBI: Financial Advisor Faces Federal Fraud and Money Laundering Charges Alleging Thefts from Ameriprise Clients and Other; 30/04/2018 – “It’s going to be a rough, rocky ride for the next six months, twelve months, probably even longer for investors in AMP,” said Morningstar Analyst David Ellis; 14/03/2018 – Ameriprise Study: Investors Across Five Decades Feel Confident About Their Financial Journey, Despite Setbacks and Fears

De Burlo Group Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 41.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. De Burlo Group Inc bought 2,060 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 7,064 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.58 million, up from 5,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. De Burlo Group Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $896.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $43.32 during the last trading session, reaching $1812. About 1.65M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/03/2018 – Amazon Gets a Turn in the Tech Hot Seat: Fully Charged; 02/04/2018 – The $5 billion South Korean start-up that’s an Amazon killer; 18/04/2018 – AMAZON’S BEZOS SAYS 2017 WAS BEST YEAR YET FOR HARDWARE SALES; 07/05/2018 – Mint: BigBasket eyes $500 million war chest as Walmart, Amazon loom; 29/03/2018 – If Trump wants to take a shot at Amazon, there’s a potential billion-dollar deal staring him right in the face; 19/03/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – ANNOUNCED AMAZON GAMEON, A CROSS-PLATFORM, COMPETITIVE GAMING SERVICE FOR DEVELOPERS; 15/05/2018 – Seattle’s Amazon Tax Spurred by Seething Tensions, Rising Rents; 09/05/2018 – Sears Auto Center Teams Up With Amazon.com To Make Tire Purchases And Installations Easier And More Convenient For Customers; 18/04/2018 – Amazon Technologies has won a patent for a marketplace that offers data feeds, including bitcoin transactions. #CNBCCrypto; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: No White House action on Amazon at this time, but that could change

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mcf Advsr Llc accumulated 197 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Tower Bridge Advsrs reported 866 shares stake. Keybank Natl Association Oh invested in 174,790 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd invested in 1.76% or 120,950 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Advisory Group Ltd Liability Corporation holds 726 shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. Tb Alternative Assets reported 0.54% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Strategic Wealth Grp Ltd Liability accumulated 20,113 shares. Moreover, Checchi Cap Advisers Lc has 0.76% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,669 shares. Canandaigua Comml Bank & Tru accumulated 0.53% or 1,560 shares. Centre Asset Ltd Com has invested 6.01% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Waters Parkerson And Limited accumulated 300 shares. Moreover, Junto Cap Management LP has 2.18% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 21,310 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mcdaniel Terry And owns 639 shares. Essex Svcs Incorporated stated it has 4,284 shares.

De Burlo Group Inc, which manages about $619.44 million and $495.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 1,500 shares to 2,400 shares, valued at $485,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 2,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,195 shares, and cut its stake in Fortive Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold AMP shares while 196 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 100.64 million shares or 4.76% less from 105.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regentatlantic Ltd Liability Com has 0.05% invested in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) for 5,948 shares. Franklin Res, a California-based fund reported 31,723 shares. 10,160 are owned by Paradigm Asset Management Com Lc. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru reported 561,801 shares. Amica Mutual Insur accumulated 0.1% or 6,048 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Com reported 157,036 shares. Quantitative Ltd Liability Company owns 7,300 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Farmers And Merchants Invs invested in 21,271 shares. Trexquant Lp reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). 45,777 were reported by Bb&T. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Co owns 3,000 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Com reported 0.07% stake. Mackenzie Fin owns 35,122 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Adage Capital Prtnrs Group Incorporated Limited Liability Company owns 0.09% invested in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) for 291,168 shares. Amp Cap Investors holds 86,206 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio.

