Ameriprise Finl (AMP) Holder Gradient Investments Has Decreased Its Holding by $1.21 Million; Old West Investment Management Holding in Nmi Holdings (NMIH) Has Decreased as Market Valuation Declined

Gradient Investments Llc decreased its stake in Ameriprise Finl Inc (AMP) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gradient Investments Llc sold 9,456 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.74% . The institutional investor held 56,719 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.27 million, down from 66,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gradient Investments Llc who had been investing in Ameriprise Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.16% or $2.82 during the last trading session, reaching $133.27. About 1.21 million shares traded or 35.14% up from the average. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) has declined 0.99% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AMP News: 13/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC REPORTS 11.95 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD AS OF MARCH 31 – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – CommSec: Beach Energy $BPT rose most in April while $AMP was the worst performer on the #ASX 200 over the month. Source: Blo…; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q Adjusted Operating ROE Ex-AOCI 29.3%; 24/04/2018 – Ameriprise Financial Earns Top Marks for Customer Service; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINL BOOSTS REGULAR QTRLY DIV; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 90C/SHR FROM 83C, EST. 92C; 14/03/2018 – Ameriprise Study: Investors Across Five Decades Feel Confident About Their Financial Journey, Despite Setbacks and Fears; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q Adj EPS $3.70; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC – INCREASED COMPANY’S QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 8 PERCENT, OR $0.07 PER DILUTED SHARE, TO $0.90 PER DILUTED SHARE; 30/04/2018 – A wide reaching Royal Commission into Australia’s banking sector heard that advisors at AMP misappropriated funds of thousands of clients over the last decade by charging them without providing advice, and that it had repeatedly lied to the Australian Securities and Investments Commission

Old West Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Nmi Holdings Inc (NMIH) by 20.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old West Investment Management Llc sold 26,577 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.63% . The hedge fund held 103,214 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67M, down from 129,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old West Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Nmi Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.67% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $26.01. About 362,296 shares traded. NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) has risen 18.48% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NMIH News: 30/04/2018 – New Collaboration between NMI and Paysafe Provides Partners and Merchants with Significant International Reach and Capabilities; 03/04/2018 – National MI Named to Fortune’s List of Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance; 10/05/2018 – National Ml Celebrates 5th Anniversary by Ringing Closing Bell at NASDAQ; 15/05/2018 – National Ml to Host Women’s Mortgage Leadership Roundtable in New England; 02/05/2018 – NMI Holdings Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s upgrades National Mortgage Insurance Corporation to Baa3; outlook stable; 03/05/2018 – NMI® at 56.8%; April Non-Manufacturing ISM® Report On Business®; 01/05/2018 – NMI HOLDINGS 1Q REV. $59.6M, EST. $58.7M; 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates NMI Holdings Sr. Term Loan Facility ‘BB-‘; 10/05/2018 – NMI Holdings, Inc. Promotes Oper Chief Claudia Merkle to Pres

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold NMIH shares while 53 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 59.08 million shares or 0.18% more from 58.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nebraska-based Ameritas Prtn Incorporated has invested 0.01% in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH). Swiss Fincl Bank has 108,774 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pinebridge Invests LP has 0.03% invested in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH). Navellier Associate holds 0.24% or 60,357 shares. Walthausen & Lc invested 0.25% of its portfolio in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH). Globeflex Ltd Partnership holds 196,688 shares or 1.08% of its portfolio. 176,618 were accumulated by Tiaa Cref Management Limited Liability. Loomis Sayles And Lp invested 0.03% in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.02% in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH). National Bank Of Mellon invested in 813,008 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Numerixs Invest Technology reported 0.01% of its portfolio in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability reported 37,090 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Arizona State Retirement Systems has invested 0.03% in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH). Ohio-based Bowling Limited Co has invested 0.32% in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH). Victory Capital Mgmt Inc has invested 0.01% in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $298,564 activity.

More notable recent NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “NMI Holdings (NMIH) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “NMI Holdings, Inc. Nominates Lynn S. McCreary to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” published on April 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “National MI Announces Pricing of Insurance-Linked Notes Transaction – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why NMI Holdings (NMIH) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 Small Cap Growth Stocks With Big-Time Momentum – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 13, 2019.

Old West Investment Management Llc, which manages about $207.40 million and $276.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEMKT:UUUU) by 1.04 million shares to 2.09 million shares, valued at $6.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nexgen Energy Ltd by 854,929 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.54 million shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $3.96 earnings per share, up 5.88% or $0.22 from last year’s $3.74 per share. AMP’s profit will be $530.25M for 8.41 P/E if the $3.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.06 actual earnings per share reported by Ameriprise Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.46% negative EPS growth.

Gradient Investments Llc, which manages about $696.72 million and $1.55B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 4,548 shares to 4,563 shares, valued at $543,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7,228 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,864 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (CWI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold AMP shares while 196 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 100.64 million shares or 4.76% less from 105.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has invested 0% in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Williams Jones And Assocs Ltd accumulated 5,792 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Webster Bancorporation N A owns 1,369 shares. Moreover, Quantbot Technologies Lp has 0.08% invested in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Apg Asset Management Nv has invested 0.01% in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Citigroup stated it has 161,223 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Private Asset Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Numerixs Inv Inc holds 0.05% or 2,780 shares. 25,707 were accumulated by Copeland Limited Co. Bluecrest Management Limited has 14,745 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Intrust Bank & Trust Na reported 1,666 shares stake. Kistler reported 270 shares. Everence Inc holds 2,290 shares. Strs Ohio reported 0% in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Cls Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

More notable recent Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Financial Sector Update for 07/12/2019: FOCS,AFL,AMP – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Is Ameriprise Financial, Inc.’s (NYSE:AMP) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Columbia Threadneedle Investments Extends Contract as Manager for South Carolina’s Future Scholar 529 Plan – Business Wire” with publication date: July 17, 2019.