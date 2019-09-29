Ameriprise Financial Trimmed Rockwell Automation (ROK) Stake by $146.70 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Nuveen Select Tax Free Incm Pt Sh Ben Int (NXQ) Holder Karpus Management Cut Holding by $1.41 Million as Valuation Were Volatile

Karpus Management Inc decreased its stake in Nuveen Select Tax Free Incm Pt Sh Ben Int (NXQ) by 80.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpus Management Inc sold 100,518 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 24,882 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $358,000, down from 125,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpus Management Inc who had been investing in Nuveen Select Tax Free Incm Pt Sh Ben Int for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $259.33 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $14.64. About 6,828 shares traded. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) has 0.00% since September 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Ameriprise Financial Inc decreased its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) by 57.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameriprise Financial Inc sold 899,978 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% . The institutional investor held 663,933 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $108.77M, down from 1.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc who had been investing in Rockwell Automation Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $2.76 during the last trading session, reaching $166.25. About 672,990 shares traded. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 07/05/2018 – Rockwell Auto: FactoryTalk Network Manager Software Simplifies Network Operations and Maintenance; 06/04/2018 – Softing Inc. Launches the OPC UA MDIS Module, a ControlLogix® In-chassis PLC Module, and Extends Connectivity for Rockwell Automation Deeper into Oil & Gas; 16/03/2018 – UTX CEO: PORTFOLIO REVIEW TO BEGIN AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL CLOSE; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Wins EU Nod for $23 Billion Rockwell Deal; 08/03/2018 Norman Rockwell’s Vision of F.D.R.’s Four Freedoms; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION BOOSTING DIV 10%; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation 2Q EPS $1.77; 05/04/2018 – Judge Allows Berkshire Museum to Sell Rockwell Painting and Other Works; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – SEES 2018 REPORTED SALES GROWTH 4.5 PCT TO 7.5 PCT; 09/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $125

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 5 investors sold NXQ shares while 4 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 2.48 million shares or 0.72% less from 2.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cambridge Inv Research Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ). Karpus has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ). Bb&T Corp owns 21,618 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Com, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 28,593 shares. Van Eck Assoc Corp has 0.01% invested in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ). Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Co invested in 0.01% or 87,068 shares. Family Mngmt has 14,404 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Bankshares Of America De invested in 156,376 shares. Fifth Third Bankshares stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ). Morgan Stanley stated it has 107,142 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Incorporated Va holds 0.04% in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) or 10,433 shares. Private Advisor Gru Limited Liability Company holds 11,091 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ontario – Canada-based Bankshares Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ). Cls Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 5,797 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Benjamin F Edwards And Company Inc holds 0% or 730 shares.

Karpus Management Inc, which manages about $2.60 billion and $2.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cf Finance Acq Corp; Tnt Acq Dt: 6/13/2020; Cash: $10.00 by 196,987 shares to 739,250 shares, valued at $7.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amci Acquisition Corp: Tnt Acq Dt; 5/16/2020; Cash: $10.00 by 302,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.06M shares, and has risen its stake in Mudrick Capital Acq Corp; Tnt Acq Dt: 02/08/2020; Cash: $10.10.

Ameriprise Financial Inc, which manages about $223.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Servicemaster Global Holding (NYSE:SERV) by 858,697 shares to 879,897 shares, valued at $45.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) by 16,159 shares in the quarter, for a total of 752,567 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality Etf.

Analysts await Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.95 earnings per share, down 7.58% or $0.16 from last year’s $2.11 per share. ROK’s profit will be $228.17 million for 21.31 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.40 actual earnings per share reported by Rockwell Automation, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.75% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold ROK shares while 203 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 77.53 million shares or 4.23% less from 80.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cleararc Capital accumulated 0.08% or 1,756 shares. Van Eck Associate owns 192 shares. Stifel Finance reported 0.02% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Jupiter Asset Ltd stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Hellman Jordan Management Ma accumulated 5,000 shares. Hartford Investment Mngmt reported 13,816 shares stake. Murphy Management Incorporated has 3,670 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. The California-based First Foundation Advsrs has invested 0.02% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). California Public Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 250,723 shares. Pettee Invsts owns 0.56% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 5,356 shares. Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia has 0.02% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 23,821 shares. Schwartz Investment Counsel reported 140,000 shares. Trust Of Oklahoma reported 0% stake. Heathbridge holds 162,110 shares or 5.41% of its portfolio. Beech Hill Advsr holds 2.59% or 30,135 shares in its portfolio.