Ameriprise Financial Trimmed Its Yandex Nv (YNDX) Holding by $14.77 Million; Endeavour Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Its Holding in Apollo Global Mgmt (APO) by $508,130

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO) by 28.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc sold 14,945 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 36,916 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.27M, down from 51,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $40.06. About 6.85M shares traded or 184.10% up from the average. Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) has declined 5.44% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 12/04/2018 – Leon Black wants to be a newspaper magnate. The New York billionaire’s buyout shop Apollo Global Management is eyeing an acquisition of publishing empire Tronc â€” swooping in as negotiations to sell the company’s Los Angeles Times and San Diego Union-Tribune papers have stalled, The Post has learned; 24/04/2018 – Alnylam Reports New Clinical Results from the APOLLO Phase 3 Study of Patisiran at the American Academy of Neurology 2018 Annual Meeting; 08/03/2018 – APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT – TO USE NET PROCEEDS & CASH ON HAND TO REPAY OUTSTANDING TERM LOAN FACILITY UNDER EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 06/04/2018 – APOLLO IS SAID AMONG POSSIBLE ASPEN BIDDERS: INSURANCE INSIDER; 19/04/2018 – Baidu Unveils Apollo 2.5, the Newest Upgrade to its Autonomous Driving Open Platform; 20/04/2018 – Apollo, Blackstone are the only remaining bidders for Cirsa; 01/05/2018 – APOLLO’S HARRIS: HARD TO SEE PEAK OIL IN NEXT 20 YEARS; 09/03/2018 – Sen. Warren: Warren, Cummings, Carper, and Peters Press Citigroup and Apollo on Loans to Kushner Business; 22/05/2018 – APOLLO IS SAID TO BE IN TALKS TO SELL MOMENTIVE PERFORMANCE; 13/04/2018 – Sen. Warren: Warren, Cummings, Carper, Peters Press Citigroup and Apollo on Concerns about Kushner Family Business Loans

Ameriprise Financial Inc decreased its stake in Yandex Nv (YNDX) by 18.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameriprise Financial Inc sold 388,751 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The institutional investor held 1.75M shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $66.56 million, down from 2.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc who had been investing in Yandex Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.46% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $35.77. About 4.27 million shares traded or 116.29% up from the average. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 29/05/2018 – Yandex also unveiled an online delivery platform similar to Amazon Prime; 26/04/2018 – YANDEX YNDX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $44 FROM $41; 22/05/2018 – Boundless Introduces New Lightweight, Portable, Offline Basemap Server; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX HEADLINES PUBLISHED IN ERROR; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $134.5M; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX CLOSE YANDEX.MARKET DEAL; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX SEES MINOR BOOST TO TAXI BUSINESS FROM 2018 WORLD CUP; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Yandex; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX – CURRENTLY EXPECT CONSOLIDATED RUBLE-BASED REVENUE TO GROW IN THE RANGE OF 28% TO 32% FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018 COMPARED WITH 2017; 29/05/2018 – Russian tech giant Yandex has unveiled a new smart speaker

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.41, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 16 investors sold APO shares while 41 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 135.80 million shares or 2.92% less from 139.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 29,455 are owned by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp. California-based World Investors has invested 0.09% in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO). Sei has 95,525 shares. Catalyst Advsr Ltd Liability Com stated it has 5,878 shares. Tocqueville Asset LP holds 8,750 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Spectrum Mngmt stated it has 42 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corp, Minnesota-based fund reported 47,193 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 0% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) for 16,344 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO). Us Financial Bank De holds 500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc accumulated 7.69M shares or 0.08% of the stock. Mngmt Associates owns 19,000 shares. 354,413 are owned by New Mountain Vantage Advisers Ltd Com. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 10,739 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Karpas Strategies Limited Liability Co reported 25,000 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings.

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $972.14 million and $675.64 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Athene Hldg Ltd by 166,743 shares to 339,123 shares, valued at $14.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wsfs Finl Corp (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 129,088 shares in the quarter, for a total of 513,750 shares, and has risen its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL).

Ameriprise Financial Inc, which manages about $223.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 1.63M shares to 11.63 million shares, valued at $764.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 279,233 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.54 million shares, and has risen its stake in Vaneck Vectors Morningstar W.

