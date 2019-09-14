Ameriprise Financial Stake in Rent (RCII) Raised by $11.37 Million; Ptc (PTC) Market Valuation Declined While 40 North Management Has Upped Its Holding

40 North Management Llc increased its stake in Ptc Inc (PTC) by 69.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 40 North Management Llc bought 412,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.92% . The institutional investor held 1.00 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $89.98 million, up from 590,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 40 North Management Llc who had been investing in Ptc Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $66.55. About 741,053 shares traded. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has declined 25.82% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA LTD PTCI.NS – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 4 RUPEES PER SHARE; 02/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Ptc India Financial Services Ltd. – Payment Of Interest; 24/04/2018 – BigLever Software and PTC Deliver New Integration Solution for Feature-based Product Line Engineering and Product Lifecycle Management; 12/05/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Ptc India Financial Services Ltd. – Disclosure As Per Regulation 52(4); 18/04/2018 – PTC INC. 2Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 31C; 18/04/2018 – PTC Sees 3Q Adj EPS 30c-Adj EPS 34c; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA FY DIV/SHR 4 RUPEES; 06/03/2018 UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC IMPLEMENTATION IS HURTING TRAIN SPEED; 08/05/2018 – LiveWorx 18 to Showcase Tech Industry Luminaries; 09/05/2018 – PTC Inc. Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Ameriprise Financial Inc increased its stake in Rent (RCII) by 3556.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameriprise Financial Inc bought 437,453 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.37% . The institutional investor held 449,753 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.98 million, up from 12,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc who had been investing in Rent for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $25.82. About 537,694 shares traded. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 83.63% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 83.63% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 25/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL – RENT A CENTER, ENGAGED GROUP DETERMINED IN BEST INTERESTS TO DEFER CAROL MCFATE’S CANDIDACY AS DIRECTOR DURING 2018 ELECTION CYCLE; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center to Shed Jobs in Cost-Cutting Push; 25/05/2018 – CORRECT: RENT A CENTER HOLDER ENGAGED NOMINATES MCFATE TO BOARD; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Rent-A-Center To ‘CCC+’; Outlook Negative; 09/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER INC – HAS REDUCED DEBT BY OVER $75 MLN DUE TO STRONGER TOPLINE AND IMPROVED PERFORMANCE, PRIMARILY DUE TO COST SAVING INITIATIVES; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center Announces Layoffs, Says Board Reviewing ‘alternatives’ — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER EVALUATING PROPOSALS; 25/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center Bids Due This Week; 25/05/2018 – RENT A CENTER, HOLDER ENGAGED CAPITAL IN COOPERATION PACT; 25/05/2018 – RENT A CENTER HOLDER ENGAGED NOMINATES CAROL TO BOARD

More notable recent Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why You Should Add Rent-A-Center to Your Portfolio – Nasdaq” on April 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Is Rent-A-Center (RCII) Up 9% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on March 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s What Makes Rent-A-Center a Promising Investment Bet – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Rent-A-Center (RCII) Up on Q2 Earnings Beat, Raised View – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Rent-A-Center Earnings: RCII Stock Slides Despite Q1 EPS, Sales Beats – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Ameriprise Financial Inc, which manages about $223.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci South Korea Etf (EWY) by 60,405 shares to 84,579 shares, valued at $4.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 17,574 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 372,498 shares, and cut its stake in Ensign Group Inc/The (NASDAQ:ENSG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.63 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 23 investors sold RCII shares while 45 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 52.05 million shares or 7.60% more from 48.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hsbc Public Ltd Com owns 24,148 shares. 125,200 are owned by Bessemer Group Inc Inc. Dimensional Fund Lp has invested 0.01% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt holds 0.01% or 565,598 shares in its portfolio. Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Metropolitan Life Insur stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Assetmark stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Federated Pa accumulated 158,919 shares. Lmr Prtnrs Llp invested in 1.76M shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd has 14,978 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Systematic Management LP accumulated 21,600 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Pnc Financial Ser Group Incorporated Inc has 0% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 2,171 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Liability accumulated 34,114 shares. Oberweis Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.18% or 38,200 shares.