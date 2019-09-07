Ameriprise Financial Stake In Flir Systems (FLIR) Was Has Increased; Concho Res (CXO) Holder Caymus Capital Partners LP Upped Its Position by $22.09 Million

Caymus Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Concho Res Inc (CXO) by 329.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caymus Capital Partners Lp bought 200,810 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.20% . The hedge fund held 261,700 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.04M, up from 60,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caymus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Concho Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $69.68. About 4.06 million shares traded or 60.93% up from the average. Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) has declined 34.51% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical CXO News: 01/05/2018 – Concho Resources 1Q EPS $5.58; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC – CONSIDERATION TO EACH RSP SHAREHOLDER TO BE $50.24 PER SHARE; 28/03/2018 – Concho Resources Board Will Be Expanded to 11 Directors; 26/03/2018 – CONCHO SAYS RECEIVED $280 MILLION IN SALE ON NON-CORE LEASEHOLD; 28/03/2018 – U.S. shale producer Concho offers $8 billion for rival RSP Permian; 28/03/2018 – Concho Resources to Acquire RSP in an All-Stk Transaction for $9.5B; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE IN FIRST YEAR TO CONCHO’S KEY PER-SHARE METRICS; 28/03/2018 – Permian M&A: head Concho; 28/03/2018 – Len Vermillion: #BREAKING: Concho acquiring RSP Permian in $9.5 billion merger; 28/03/2018 – Oil producer Concho to buy rival RSP Permian for about $8 bln

Ameriprise Financial Inc increased its stake in Flir Systems Inc (FLIR) by 17.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameriprise Financial Inc bought 28,835 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.28% . The institutional investor held 189,586 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.02 million, up from 160,751 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc who had been investing in Flir Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $51.02. About 526,033 shares traded. FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) has declined 14.25% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.25% the S&P500. Some Historical FLIR News: 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems 1Q Net $39.2M; 22/05/2018 – FLIR Launches Radar and Thermal Products for Border Patrol and the Dismounted Warfighter; 25/04/2018 – FLIR 1Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 42C; 25/04/2018 – FLIR SYSTEMS INC FLIR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.76 BLN TO $1.79 BLN; 25/04/2018 – FLIR 1Q REV. $439.6M, EST. $397.8M; 01/05/2018 – FLIR Introduces Saros, FLIR’s Next-Generation Outdoor Perimeter Security Camera Line for Commercial Businesses; 21/05/2018 – Winton Adds Flir, Exits CF Industries, Cuts Air Products: 13F; 28/03/2018 – FLIR Provides Thermal Imaging for Next Generation DJI Zenmuse XT2 Dual-Sensor Commercial Drone Camera; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems 1Q EPS 28c; 25/04/2018 – FLIR SYSTEMS INC FLIR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.09, REV VIEW $1.75 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

More notable recent Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “7 Big Oil & Gas Stocks Analysts Want You to Buy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 21, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Concho to sell $925M of assets to new Houston-based energy co. – Houston Business Journal” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Energy Industry Stumbles As Recession Looms – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Bill Nygren Drills Into Permian Basin Oil – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is ExxonMobil a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.44 million activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $654,000 was made by HARPER JACK F on Wednesday, August 7. $139,800 worth of Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) was bought by Merriman Gary A. Schroer Brenda R bought $104,500 worth of stock. 700 Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) shares with value of $49,084 were bought by Helms Susan J.

