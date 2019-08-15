Ameriprise Financial Stake in Ebay (EBAY) Has Cut by $19.97 Million; As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Value Rose, Kcm Investment Advisors Decreased Its Stake

Ameriprise Financial Inc decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 4.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameriprise Financial Inc sold 539,848 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 12.93 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $480.29M, down from 13.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $39.27. About 2.33 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 02/04/2018 – eBay Inc: eBay Releases its 2017 Diversity and Inclusion Report Mon, 02 Apr 2018 00:00:00 -0700; 09/05/2018 – EBAY SEES GROSS PROCEEDS FROM FLIPKART DEAL ABOUT $1.1B; 13/04/2018 – Recode: Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay; 25/04/2018 – EBAY INC QTRLY GAAP AND NON-GAAP EPS PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.40 AND $0.53, RESPECTIVELY, ON A CONTINUING OPERATIONS BASIS; 19/04/2018 – EBay CEO Devin Wenig Elected to GM Bd of Directors; 17/05/2018 – EBay Launches Interests — a New Feature That Tailors Shopping Experience Based on a Person’s Passions, Hobbies, and Style; 21/05/2018 – Permira: Magento Commerce Was Acquired by Permira Funds From eBay Inc. in 2015; 17/05/2018 – EBay Launches New Way to Shop; 25/04/2018 – EBAY 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 53C, EST. 53C; 14/03/2018 – eBay-Fujian Cross-Border E-commerce Summit opens in Fuzhou

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc sold 5,531 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 339,181 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.00M, down from 344,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $132.72. About 9.63 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/05/2018 – Mapbox partners Microsoft, Intel to provide self-driving car maps; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT’S THOMPSON: LINKEDIN DEAL BEEN ‘WILDLY SUCCESSFUL’; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CHAIRMAN, JOHN W. THOMPSON, JOINS LIGHTSPEED AS; 31/05/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS SAYS CO EXTENDS ALLIANCE WITH MICROSOFT FOR CLOUD-BASED DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION SOLUTIONS; 12/04/2018 – CNA Appoints Mark James as Senior Vice President, Global Reinsurance; 29/05/2018 – Vizient Earns Ethics Inside Certification from Ethisphere Institute for Leadership in Ethics and Compliance Programs and Practices; 07/05/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft now describes the opportunity for its developers as being in 4 areas: Azure, Microsoft 365, Xbox Gaming, MS Dynamics 365. #MSBuild is about the first 2 – ! $MSFT; 22/05/2018 – Quorum and Tire Storage Solutions Announce Reseller Partnership and Integration; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 15/03/2018 – ZENSAR TECHNOLOGIES LTD ZENT.NS – EXTENDS CO’S MANAGED PARTNER RELATIONSHIP WITH MICROSOFT IN SOUTH AFRICA

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Diversified Trust owns 22,479 shares. Blair William Communication Il owns 4.00M shares. Moreover, Brookmont has 2.37% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Da Davidson & reported 862,185 shares or 1.72% of all its holdings. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability owns 1.49M shares or 1.46% of their US portfolio. Michigan-based Comerica Bancshares has invested 1.7% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wafra Incorporated stated it has 562,980 shares. Dsm Prns Ltd invested in 4.83 million shares or 8.4% of the stock. 3,018 were reported by Wespac Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation. Winch Advisory Svcs owns 53,736 shares or 3.5% of their US portfolio. First Bank & Trust Of Omaha invested in 3.53% or 437,638 shares. Family Firm stated it has 3,776 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Hamilton Lane Advsrs Ltd accumulated 4.51% or 72,282 shares. Eastern Natl Bank owns 237,961 shares or 1.88% of their US portfolio. Bellecapital Intl Limited, a Switzerland-based fund reported 9,762 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.95B and $1.55B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 13,346 shares to 275,345 shares, valued at $52.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHD) by 84,107 shares in the quarter, for a total of 183,596 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 184,280 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky, a Kentucky-based fund reported 92,350 shares. 118,759 were accumulated by Balyasny Asset Lc. Cacti Asset Management Ltd holds 1.21% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) or 404,784 shares. Amp Cap Invsts accumulated 771,289 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Banque Pictet Cie has invested 0.5% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Oakbrook Investments Limited Liability Company holds 0.13% or 58,000 shares in its portfolio. 28,417 are held by Platinum Management Ltd. Massachusetts-based Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.11% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Nuveen Asset Management Limited Company holds 0.18% or 925,536 shares in its portfolio. Brant Point Invest Limited Liability Company has invested 0.58% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). 3.87 million are held by Hs Mngmt Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation. Cornerstone Advsrs Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Colony Group Inc Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 5,596 shares. Asset One Com accumulated 0.13% or 663,295 shares.

Ameriprise Financial Inc, which manages about $217.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 103,935 shares to 6.72M shares, valued at $466.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ferro Corp (NYSE:FOE) by 539,714 shares in the quarter, for a total of 645,479 shares, and has risen its stake in Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $232,736 activity.