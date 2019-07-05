Ameriprise Financial Stake in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) Has Lowered by $9.35 Million; As United Insurance Holdings (UIHC) Valuation Declined, Stadium Capital Management Has Upped Its Stake by $1.71 Million

Ameriprise Financial Inc decreased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) by 34.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameriprise Financial Inc sold 233,718 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 440,567 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.82 million, down from 674,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $41.99. About 1.64M shares traded. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 3.46% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.97% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH- RESULTS FROM IMBLAZE370 SHOWED TREATMENT WITH TECENTRIQ ALONE DID NOT PROVIDE MEANINGFUL CLINICAL BENEFIT COMPARED TO REGORAFENIB; 12/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Says Phase 3 Trial Results for Imfinzi Antibody Delayed; 22/03/2018 – AstraZeneca: Lokelma Approved for the Treatment of Adults With Hyperkalaemia; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca PLC: High Level Results from Phase 3 Trial of Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 18/04/2018 – ROCHE GETS FDA OK FOR PMA SUPPLEMENT FOR COBAS EGFR W/ TAGRISSO; 12/04/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Demonstrated Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chr; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca: Combination of Imfinzi Plus Tremelimumab Didn’t Meet Primary Endpoints; 08/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – TRANSACTION IS PART OF ASTRAZENECA’S STRATEGY TO FOCUS ON ITS THREE MAIN THERAPY AREAS OF ONCOLOGY, CARDIOVASCULAR, RENAL & METABOLISM AND RESPIRATORY; 18/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: FDA Approval Comes on the Back of LOKELMA Receiving Authorization From European Commission; 22/03/2018 – ASTRAZENECA LOKELMA APPROVED IN EU FOR W/ HYPERKALAEMIA

Stadium Capital Management Llc increased its stake in United Insurance Holdings Corp (UIHC) by 199.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadium Capital Management Llc bought 113,969 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 170,965 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72M, up from 56,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadium Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Insurance Holdings Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $635.26 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $14.76. About 21,938 shares traded. United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) has declined 29.83% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.26% the S&P500. Some Historical UIHC News: 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings Enters Reinsurance Agreements With Private Reinsurers and Florida State Board of Administratio; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings: Total Cost of 2018-2019 Catastrophe Reinsurance Program Is About $374M; 23/04/2018 – DJ United Insurance Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UIHC); 31/05/2018 – OMAN UNITED INSURANCE – UPDATES ON IMPACT OF CYCLONE MEKUNU, SAYS THERE ARE NO DAMAGES TO COMPANY’S OWN PROPERTIES; 08/05/2018 – United Insurance 1Q Rev $180.1M; 08/05/2018 – United Insurance 1Q EPS 20c; 31/05/2018 – OMAN UNITED INSURANCE SAYS WITH REGARDS TO INSURED’S PROPERTIES, RECEIVING CLAIMS NOTIFICATIONS FROM IN & AROUND SALALAH REGION; 08/05/2018 – UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP QTRLY CORE INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.40; 16/03/2018 UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – United Insurance: Chief Information Officer Andrew Swenson Steps Down

Analysts await AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.37 EPS, down 46.38% or $0.32 from last year’s $0.69 per share. AZN’s profit will be $961.02M for 28.37 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by AstraZeneca PLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.78% negative EPS growth.

Ameriprise Financial Inc, which manages about $217.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bruker Corp (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 12,658 shares to 221,439 shares, valued at $8.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marinemax Inc (NYSE:HZO) by 95,216 shares in the quarter, for a total of 324,249 shares, and has risen its stake in Class A.

More notable recent AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “AstraZeneca (AZN) Announces IMFINZI Improves OS at Interim Analysis in Phase III CASPIAN Trial in 1st-Line Extensive-Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer – StreetInsider.com” on June 27, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Here’s My Top Stock to Buy in June – The Motley Fool” published on June 09, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “AstraZeneca (AZN), Merck (MRK) Announce EC Approval of Lynparza for Ovarian Cancer – StreetInsider.com” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AstraZeneca: Let The Buyer Beware – Seeking Alpha” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. â€“ Petrobras (PBR) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 14 sales for $252,453 activity. Hogan Michael had bought 1,500 shares worth $21,630. POITEVINT ALEC II bought 25,000 shares worth $343,250. 580 United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) shares with value of $9,193 were bought by Menon Deepak. On Friday, February 22 Whittemore Kent G bought $6,446 worth of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) or 400 shares.