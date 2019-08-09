Ameriprise Financial Raised Logmein (LOGM) Holding by $15.52 Million; Family Management Trimmed Holding in Verizon Communications (VZ) as Share Value Declined

Family Management Corp decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 8.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Family Management Corp sold 5,114 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The hedge fund held 57,900 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.42M, down from 63,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Family Management Corp who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $55.53. About 3.41M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 31/05/2018 – Duo Security Enhances Zero-Trust Security Platform With Analytics-Based Threat Detection; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S: TAX OVERHAUL WILL BOOST CASH FLOWS FOR AT&T & VERIZON; 26/03/2018 – FCC’S PAI WOULD BAR USE OF FUNDS FROM $8.5 BLN UNIVERSAL SERVICE FUND FROM COMPANIES “THAT POSE A NATIONAL SECURITY THREAT” — STATEMENT; 20/04/2018 – A source tells CNBC the department’s antitrust division has sent requests for information to all four major carriers: AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 16/05/2018 – VOIP-PAL.COM INC – CO CONTINUES TO AWAIT PTAB’S DECISION REGARDING APPLE’S POST-JUDGMENT CHALLENGE TO VOIP-PAL’S VICTORY IN IPR’S FILED BY APPLE; 24/04/2018 – Verizon first-quarter results beat estimates; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Net $4.55B; 03/05/2018 – Verizon: Hldrs Elect All 11 Directors, Vote in Favor of Two Management Proposals; 30/04/2018 – Facebook, Google and Netflix pay a higher median salary than Exxon, Goldman Sachs or Verizon:; 17/03/2018 – New York Post: NYC wants to turn streetlights into high-speed Wi-Fi hotspots

Ameriprise Financial Inc increased its stake in Logmein Inc (LOGM) by 13.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameriprise Financial Inc bought 194,026 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The institutional investor held 1.67 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133.52M, up from 1.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc who had been investing in Logmein Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $71.53. About 64,819 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 6.50% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 09/04/2018 – LOGMEIN NAMES SARA ANDREWS TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 20/04/2018 – DJ LogMeIn Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LOGM); 05/04/2018 – Akamai Elects LogMeIn President and CEO Bill Wagner to Board of Directors; 09/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC – IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING CONCLUSION OF COMPANY’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS, SIZE OF BOARD WILL BE REDUCED BACK TO NINE; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn 1Q Adj EPS $1.21; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – LogMeIn Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn 1Q Rev $279.2M; 13/03/2018 LastPass Recognized in Independent Research Firm Enterprise Password Management Vendor Landscape Report; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.26

Family Management Corp, which manages about $1.27B and $231.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuveen Amt Free Qlty Mun Inc (NEA) by 23,605 shares to 39,405 shares, valued at $526,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) by 4,087 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,603 shares, and has risen its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ci Investments, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 5.89M shares. Retirement Of Alabama holds 3.05 million shares or 0.88% of its portfolio. Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has 0.64% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 218,200 shares. Aperio Group Llc invested in 0.85% or 3.31 million shares. Stonehearth Mgmt accumulated 7,628 shares. Headinvest Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.25% or 14,925 shares. Principal Finance Grp Incorporated holds 9.98 million shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Bender Robert & Associate invested 0.14% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Horizon Investment Lc holds 0.24% or 6,039 shares. 78,504 were reported by Williams Jones & Assocs Limited Liability Company. Moreover, Act Ii Management Lp has 1.47% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 30,000 shares. Birch Hill Inv Advisors Ltd Com invested in 19,709 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Utah Retirement Systems accumulated 781,685 shares. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Limited Liability Company reported 1.6% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Amica Retiree Trust stated it has 1.25% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold LOGM shares while 78 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 44.42 million shares or 8.13% less from 48.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 25,193 were reported by Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al. Utah Retirement, a Utah-based fund reported 9,537 shares. Keybank Association Oh holds 0.01% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 13,717 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 27,035 shares in its portfolio. Gargoyle Advisor Limited Liability accumulated 17,136 shares or 1.32% of the stock. Paloma Partners Mgmt has 0.01% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Boston Partners accumulated 37,253 shares. Parametric Portfolio Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 150,379 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys reported 84,994 shares stake. Qci Asset Mngmt New York has 0% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Northern Trust Corporation invested 0.01% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Co reported 44,803 shares. Da Davidson And stated it has 0.01% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Freshford Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 3.37% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Com reported 0.12% stake.

Ameriprise Financial Inc, which manages about $217.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares Inc (NYSE:PB) by 6,442 shares to 487,989 shares, valued at $33.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cno Financial Group Inc by 293,478 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.17 million shares, and cut its stake in Service Corp International (NYSE:SCI).