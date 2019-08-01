Ameriprise Financial Maintains Holding in Sealed Air (SEE); Nextera Energy (NEE) Shareholder Lmr Partners Llp Has Trimmed Position

Lmr Partners Llp decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 25.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lmr Partners Llp sold 2,876 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 8,339 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61 million, down from 11,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lmr Partners Llp who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $207.17. About 2.03 million shares traded or 17.07% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 02/04/2018 – NextEra Sells Renewable Plants to Canada Pension Plan (Correct); 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy To Buy Some Of Southern Co.’s Florida Assets In A Deal Valued At $6.5 Billion — MarketWatch; 27/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY – GAINED APPROVAL TO ENTER CONTRACT WITH NEXTERA ENERGY RESOURCES TO BUY 230 MW WIND ENERGY THROUGH LONG-TERM CONTRACT; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA SEEING FALLING TAX-EQUITY PRICING DESPITE TAX REFORM; 04/05/2018 – NextEra Energy and NextEra Energy Partners to meet with investors throughout May; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co To Sell Gulf Power Co, Florida City Gas, Entities Holding Southern Power’s Interests in Plant Oleander and Plant Stanton to NextEra Energy for $6.475B; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy 1Q EPS $9.32; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – INTENDS TO FINANCE APPROXIMATELY $5.1 BLN PURCHASE PRICE THROUGH ISSUANCE OF NEW DEBT; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 30/03/2018 – NextEra Energy and JinkoSolar announce deal for millions of solar panels; JinkoSolar to begin manufacturing solar panels in Flo

Ameriprise Financial Inc increased its stake in Sealed Air Corp (SEE) by 159.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameriprise Financial Inc bought 480,957 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 782,295 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.03M, up from 301,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc who had been investing in Sealed Air Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $41.79. About 1.36 million shares traded or 10.42% up from the average. Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) has declined 4.85% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SEE News: 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air 1Q Loss/Shr $1.21; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $2.45-Adj EPS $2.55; 19/04/2018 – Sealed Air Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Sealed Air Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/05/2018 – Manu Close-Up: Sealed Air Corp. Board Selects Jerry Whitaker as Chairman of the Board; 03/04/2018 – Sealed Air Selects PTC’s ThingWorx for Operational Efficiency, Support of Global Sustainability Strategy; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Sealed Air; 03/04/2018 Sealed Air Selects PTC’s ThingWorx for Operational Efficiency, Support of Global Sustainability Strategy; 24/04/2018 – Sealed Air Short-Interest Ratio Rises 99% to 10 Days; 23/05/2018 – Sealed Air Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.21 earnings per share, up 1.38% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.06B for 23.44 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.96% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Autus Asset Mngmt holds 0.03% or 1,049 shares. Sarasin Prtn Llp reported 745,457 shares. Advsr Asset Management accumulated 139,292 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 1.78M shares. Aviance Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp has 4,149 shares. Capital Advisers Limited Liability accumulated 0.06% or 47,597 shares. Montgomery Invest Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 1.05% or 12,210 shares. Palisade Asset Mngmt Limited Company invested 0.06% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Alpine Woods Cap Invsts Limited has invested 0.52% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). 2,177 were accumulated by First Commonwealth Financial Pa. Liberty Mngmt Inc accumulated 2,408 shares. Valmark Advisers owns 1,350 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Vision Capital Management owns 1.93% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 35,961 shares. Vestor Capital Limited Liability Corp stated it has 542 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Connecticut-based Essex Fincl Services Inc has invested 0.22% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “5 Top Stocks to Secure Your Financial Independence – The Motley Fool” on July 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Wednesday – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 of the Most Rock-Solid Dividend Stocks in the World – Motley Fool” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Lmr Partners Llp, which manages about $1.96 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 34,629 shares to 40,884 shares, valued at $5.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chesapeake Energy Corp (NYSE:CHK) by 103,691 shares in the quarter, for a total of 261,417 shares, and has risen its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (NYSE:APD).

Ameriprise Financial Inc, which manages about $217.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small (VIOO) by 62,115 shares to 87,993 shares, valued at $12.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab U.S. Tips Etf (SCHP) by 7,134 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 106,762 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Energy Etf (VDE).

More notable recent Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should We Be Cautious About FedEx Corporation’s (NYSE:FDX) ROE Of 3.0%? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Introducing Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU), The Stock That Tanked 78% – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Interested In CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)â€™s Upcoming 1.4% Dividend? You Have 3 Days Left – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.