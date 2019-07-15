Ameriprise Financial Lowered Stake in Enersys (ENS) by $1.30 Million; As Applied Matls (AMAT) Shares Rose, Shareholder State Treasurer State Of Michigan Has Lowered Its Position

Ameriprise Financial Inc decreased its stake in Enersys (ENS) by 11.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameriprise Financial Inc sold 20,009 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 149,645 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.75M, down from 169,654 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc who had been investing in Enersys for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $64.87. About 139,530 shares traded. EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) has declined 14.12% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ENS News: 22/03/2018 – EnerSys Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Greek battery maker builds assembly line in Italy to win new business in Europe; 16/05/2018 – EnerSys 4Q Adj EPS $1.24; 16/05/2018 – ENERSYS QTRLY PRELIMINARY NON-GAAP ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.24; 16/05/2018 – ENERSYS QTRLY PRELIMINARY REPORTED NET EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.27; 16/05/2018 – EnerSys 4Q EPS $1.27

State Treasurer State Of Michigan decreased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 2.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Treasurer State Of Michigan sold 7,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 273,609 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.85M, down from 281,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Treasurer State Of Michigan who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $46.08. About 3.47 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has declined 24.90% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.33% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold ENS shares while 78 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 40.28 million shares or 3.38% less from 41.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo And Company Mn has invested 0.01% in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS). Eulav Asset reported 0.25% stake. The Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS). 7,402 were accumulated by Redmond Asset Limited. Dubuque State Bank Company reported 120 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Arizona State Retirement System holds 30,912 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 8,500 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Company The has 96,983 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Natl Bank Of America De holds 392,488 shares. Legal & General Group Incorporated Public Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) for 74,790 shares. Pinnacle Associate Ltd holds 23,150 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Co holds 0.21% of its portfolio in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) for 204,611 shares. First Hawaiian Bank owns 1,509 shares. Citadel Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0% in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS). Loomis Sayles Co LP owns 0% invested in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) for 311 shares.

Analysts await EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.32 EPS, up 12.82% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.17 per share. ENS’s profit will be $56.57M for 12.29 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual EPS reported by EnerSys for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.69% negative EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.70 million activity.

Ameriprise Financial Inc, which manages about $217.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Insmed Inc (Prn) by 1.90M shares to 25.50M shares, valued at $25.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc by 286,270 shares in the quarter, for a total of 296,270 shares, and has risen its stake in Walker & Dunlop Inc (NYSE:WD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Mngmt has 126,942 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Com invested in 198,452 shares. Telemus Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 96,163 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Virtu Fincl Ltd Liability Com owns 27,661 shares. Washington Trust Fincl Bank invested in 203,276 shares or 1.28% of the stock. Moreover, Vident Invest Advisory Limited Liability has 0.12% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Park Natl Oh accumulated 8,889 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Limited Com owns 6.44 million shares. Delta Asset Management Llc Tn holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 1,000 shares. The New York-based Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.61% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Optimum Inv Advsrs reported 4,100 shares stake. Franklin holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 2.56 million shares. Prudential Public Ltd Company holds 0% or 6,200 shares in its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman & invested 0% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Caprock Grp has 0.05% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Analysts await Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 41.67% or $0.50 from last year’s $1.2 per share. AMAT’s profit will be $655.28 million for 16.46 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by Applied Materials, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.