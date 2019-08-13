Ameriprise Financial Lowered Its Holding in Dollar General (DG) by $34.81 Million as Share Value Rose; Athena Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position by $4.05 Million as Share Value Declined

Ameriprise Financial Inc decreased its stake in Dollar General Corp (DG) by 27.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameriprise Financial Inc sold 292,480 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 787,139 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.91M, down from 1.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc who had been investing in Dollar General Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $134.94. About 1.23 million shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 12 PCT; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Raises Dividend to 29c; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N FY SHR VIEW $5.60, REV VIEW $25.44 BLN (NOT SHR VIEW $4.51, REV VIEW $23.54 BLN) — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 29C/SHR FROM 26C, EST. 27C; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.95 TO $6.15; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL – PROVISIONAL BENEFIT OF $311 MLN, OR $1.15 PER DILUTED SHARE, FOR REMEASUREMENT OF DEFERRED TAX ASSETS AND LIABILITIES IN QTR; 23/03/2018 – Dollar General: Louisiana Demand Related to Labeling, Marketing, Sale of Private-Label Motor Oil; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – INCREASES SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZATION BY $1.0 BLN; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – ALL OTHER PARENTS TO RECEIVE TWO WEEKS OF PAID PARENTAL LEAVE; 19/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $86

Athena Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 95.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Athena Capital Advisors Llc sold 31,626 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 1,569 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $201,000, down from 33,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Athena Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $348.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $131.93. About 6.74M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – JNJ 1Q EARNINGS CALLS ENDS; 26/04/2018 – Quandl Launches Exclusive Corporate Aviation Intelligence Platform; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen Biotech to Acquire BeneVir Biopharm; 26/04/2018 – FUJIREBIO SAYS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICALS TO DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE AMYLOID; 21/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – VIIV HEALTHCARE WILL MARKET DOLUTEGRAVIR/RILPIVIRINE IN COUNTRIES IN EUROPEAN UNION & EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky accuses J&J of contributing to opioid epidemic; 17/04/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 26/04/2018 – J&J – DECLARED A 7.1% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RATE, FROM $0.84 PER SHARE TO $0.90 PER SHARE; 29/05/2018 – Genmab takes a hit after J&J sounds retreat on cancer combos, as patient deaths force researches to scrap trials $JNJ; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference on March 14

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.49 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.58 earnings per share, up 3.95% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.52 per share. DG’s profit will be $408.15 million for 21.35 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.76% EPS growth.