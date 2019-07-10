Ameriprise Financial Lifted Its Noble Energy (NBL) Stake by $7.11 Million as Market Value Rose; Van Cleef Asset Managementinc Position in Bp Plc (BP) Has Lifted by $1.83 Million as Market Value Declined

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc increased its stake in Bp Plc (BP) by 26.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc bought 42,581 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 202,361 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.85 million, up from 159,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc who had been investing in Bp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $139.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $40.99. About 2.66M shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 9.98% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 21/05/2018 – BP Energy Partners Portfolio Company Purchases Assets of Thigpen Energy; 16/04/2018 – China shale gas output to nearly double over 3 years – consultancy; 01/05/2018 – BP’S GILVARY HASN’T SEEN COST INCREASES IN UPSTREAM SEGMENT YET; 25/05/2018 – RUSSIA’S ROSNEFT CEO SAYS U.S. DECISION TO QUIT IRAN NUCLEAR DEAL COULD HARM 5 PCT OF GLOBAL OIL PRODUCTION; 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Norwegian Oil Company Aker BP At ‘BB+’; 10/04/2018 – BP SAYS BRAZIL PRE-SALT MORE PROMISING THAN GULF OF MEXICO; 21/03/2018 – Record-size U.S. offshore oil lease sale draws modest bidding; 01/05/2018 – BP Raises Possibility of Dividend Boost as Debt Poised to Fall; 26/03/2018 – MYTILINEOS MYTr.AT SAYS METKA EGN SELLS FOUR OPERATIONAL SOLAR PV PLANTS TO LIGHTSOURCE BP; 07/05/2018 – HILONG HOLDING LTD 1623.HK – UNIT ENTERED INTO CONTRACT WITH BP IRAQ N.V. FOR PROVISION AND OPERATION OF TWO ONSHORE WORKOVER UNITS

Ameriprise Financial Inc increased its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NBL) by 15.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameriprise Financial Inc bought 296,339 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.19 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.23 million, up from 1.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc who had been investing in Noble Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.52B market cap company. The stock increased 2.28% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $22. About 1.26M shares traded. Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) has declined 31.44% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.87% the S&P500. Some Historical NBL News: 21/03/2018 – Whiting Petroleum Redtail asset dataroom opens this week; RBC advising – CEO; 09/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Colombia to announce first oilfield awards in 4 years next month; 21/04/2018 – DJ Noble Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NBL); 10/05/2018 – Noble Energy: Has Secured Firm Capacity for 100 Thousand Barrels of Oil Per Day (MBbl/d) for a 10-Yr Period; 10/05/2018 – Noble Energy to Develop Natural Gas From Alen Field Offshore Equatorial Guinea; 10/05/2018 – EPIC Secures Strategic Partnerships for Permian Basin-to-Corpus Christi Crude Oil Pipeline; 30/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC – WITH ADDITION OF DUGANIER, NOBLE ENERGY’S BOARD NOW TOTALS 10 MEMBERS; 01/05/2018 – Noble Energy 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 10/05/2018 – EPIC MIDSTREAM HOLDINGS SAYS IT SECURES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIPS FOR PERMIAN BASIN-TO-CORPUS CHRISTI CRUDE OIL PIPELINE; 10/05/2018 – Noble Energy Operates Alen Field With 45% Working Interest

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc, which manages about $323.12 million and $431.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 29,990 shares to 31,108 shares, valued at $2.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IEZ) by 23,285 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,810 shares, and cut its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold NBL shares while 122 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 465.57 million shares or 0.92% more from 461.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lord Abbett And Ltd stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.01% or 121,001 shares. Citigroup has invested 0% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Fifth Third Bancshares holds 0% of its portfolio in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) for 1,728 shares. Penn Davis Mcfarland has invested 1.37% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Osborne Prtn Management Ltd Company reported 10,000 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 182,390 shares. Hsbc Plc has invested 0.02% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Gamco Et Al accumulated 0% or 25,000 shares. Thomas White International Limited invested in 0.07% or 15,800 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The invested in 0.01% or 510,170 shares. Zwj Investment Counsel invested 0.57% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Highlander Cap Mngmt Limited Com has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.01% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). 171 were reported by Shine Advisory Inc.