Ameriprise Financial Lifted Its Chegg (CHGG) Holding by $11.61 Million; Valuation Rose; Keycorp New (KEY) Shareholder Maple Capital Management Has Cut Stake as Share Price Rose

Maple Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Keycorp New (KEY) by 49.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maple Capital Management Inc sold 18,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 18,925 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $336,000, down from 37,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Keycorp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $17.86. About 7.69M shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 04/05/2018 – Werner Enterprises Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 30/05/2018 – WestRock Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – Timken Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 29/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – Systemax Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 09/05/2018 – KEYCORP DECLARES INCREASED QTRLY COMMON DIV OF TWELVEC-SHR; 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Trust, Inc. Enters into a $118.7 million 10-Year Secured 4.5% Loan with KeyBank; 09/05/2018 – KEYCORP BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 12C/SHR, FROM 10.5C, EST. 12C; 29/03/2018 – KEYCORP – KEYBANK ACQUIRED KEY INSURANCE & BENEFITS SERVICES, INC. AS PART OF 2016 MERGER WITH FIRST NIAGARA FINANCIAL; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – QTRLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME $952 MLN VS $929 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

Ameriprise Financial Inc increased its stake in Chegg Inc (CHGG) by 80.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameriprise Financial Inc bought 305,520 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.30% . The institutional investor held 684,553 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.42M, up from 379,033 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc who had been investing in Chegg Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.56% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $30.05. About 2.21M shares traded or 22.26% up from the average. Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has risen 76.36% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CHGG News: 16/05/2018 – CHEGG DEEPENS INVESTMENT IN WRITING & AI WITH PURCHASE OF WRITE; 29/03/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N – AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF OFFERING WAS INCREASED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED OFFERING SIZE OF $250.0 MLN; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG 1Q REV. $76.9M, EST. $74.2M; 16/05/2018 – Chegg Deepens Investment In Writing And AI With Acquisition Of WriteLab; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $300 MLN TO $305 MLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ Chegg Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHGG); 26/04/2018 – CHEGG 1Q ADJ EPS 10C, EST. 9.0C; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG SEES 2Q REV. $69M TO $71M, EST. $67.6M; 26/04/2018 – Chegg 1Q Rev $76.9M; 26/04/2018 – Chegg Sees 2018 Rev $300M-$305M

More notable recent Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Chegg Inc (CHGG) ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “The Funded: Over $1B in new funding deals and 5 IPO filings in Bay Area this week – Silicon Valley Business Journal” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Chegg urges businesses, elected officials, and universities, to work together to reduce the devastating impact of student debt – PRNewswire” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chegg to acquire online skills-based learning platform – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold CHGG shares while 77 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 119.73 million shares or 14.25% less from 139.63 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sei Invs invested in 108,255 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Putnam reported 126,978 shares. Cap Fund Mngmt Sa reported 14,092 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Voloridge Inv Ltd Company accumulated 20,881 shares. Wesbanco Savings Bank owns 72,405 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Co holds 1.13 million shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Driehaus Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.13% or 103,967 shares in its portfolio. Stifel Financial Corp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Jefferies Limited has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Gagnon Lc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) for 6,889 shares. 1,330 are owned by Daiwa Secs Grp Inc Incorporated. Fmr Ltd Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) for 93,621 shares. First Mercantile Com owns 16,798 shares. Granahan Inv Management Ma invested 0.74% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Timessquare Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.62% of its portfolio in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG).

Ameriprise Financial Inc, which manages about $223.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 1.65 million shares to 26.63M shares, valued at $1.21 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Petroleo Brasileiro (NYSE:PBR) by 88,786 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.59M shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Taiwan Etf.

More notable recent KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Insiders Selling KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Time To Consider Buying KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Be Sure To Check Out KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Key shareholder urges Callon Petroleum to pursue sale – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Valuewalk.com‘s news article titled: “Market internals took a hit ahead of key government jobs report – ValueWalk” with publication date: September 28, 2019.

Maple Capital Management Inc, which manages about $544.25M and $445.14 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 13,092 shares to 240,862 shares, valued at $12.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3,343 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,151 shares, and has risen its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 55 investors sold KEY shares while 197 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 770.84 million shares or 1.82% less from 785.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Ellington Management Gru Limited Liability Corporation has 0.13% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Us Bank & Trust De reported 0.02% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Llc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Moreover, Sequoia Finance Advsr Limited Com has 0.06% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Cibc Asset Management accumulated 114,219 shares. Whittier owns 398 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cls Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 190 shares in its portfolio. Valley Advisers reported 0.01% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Cleararc Cap Incorporated invested in 15,037 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Amg Natl Trust Bancorporation reported 90,445 shares. Peapack Gladstone Financial, a New Jersey-based fund reported 226,711 shares. Lord Abbett Ltd Com holds 0.21% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 3.58 million shares. Schroder Invest Grp Inc has invested 0% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Td Asset Mgmt stated it has 421,437 shares. Natl Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.08% or 42,016 shares.

Analysts await KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to report earnings on October, 17 before the open. They expect $0.48 earnings per share, up 6.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.45 per share. KEY’s profit will be $481.56 million for 9.30 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by KeyCorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.09% EPS growth.