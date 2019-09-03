Ameriprise Financial Increases Position in Johnson Outdoors (JOUT); Rock Point Advisors Boosted Pgt (PGTI) Stake by $1.82 Million; Valuation Rose

Rock Point Advisors Llc increased its stake in Pgt Inc (PGTI) by 105.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Point Advisors Llc bought 140,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.11% . The institutional investor held 273,170 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.78M, up from 132,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Point Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pgt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $883.77 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.72% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $15.09. About 531,944 shares traded or 25.55% up from the average. PGT Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGTI) has declined 33.11% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PGTI News: 25/04/2018 – PGT Innovations Expands Manufacturing Locations in Miami; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Co Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 01/05/2018 – PGT Innovations 1Q Adj EPS 19c; 20/04/2018 – PGT Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – PGT Innovations Partners with All-Star Children’s Foundation for the Giving Challenge; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER & GAMBLE CO. HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT; 27/04/2018 – PGT Innovations Partners with All-Star Children’s Foundation for the Giving Challenge; 24/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for PGT, National Commerce, CrossAmerica Partners LP, Destination XL Group, Al; 14/05/2018 – PGT Innovations Supports 2018 Suncoast BBQ and Bluegrass Bash; 30/03/2018 – PGT Innovations Unveils New Child Care Center to the Community

Ameriprise Financial Inc increased its stake in Johnson Outdoors Inc (JOUT) by 513.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameriprise Financial Inc bought 118,647 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.43% . The institutional investor held 141,744 shares of the recreational products and toys company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.12 million, up from 23,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc who had been investing in Johnson Outdoors Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $549.67 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.77% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $54.45. About 26,011 shares traded. Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) has declined 17.19% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JOUT News: 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Opiant Pharmaceuticals, American Railcar Industries, Omega Flex, Johnson Outdoors,; 22/03/2018 Johnson Outdoors Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Tredje Ap-Fonden Exits Position in Johnson Outdoors; 21/04/2018 – DJ Johnson Outdoors Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JOUT); 23/03/2018 – Johnson Outdoors Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 04/05/2018 – JOHNSON OUTDOORS 2Q EPS $2.15, EST. $1.47 (2 EST.); 03/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within MongoDB, Johnson Outdoors, Bassett Furniture Industries, ESCO Technologies, Firs; 09/05/2018 – Tredje AP-Fonden Adds Aptiv, Exits Johnson Outdoors: 13F; 13/04/2018 – Johnson Outdoors Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 04/05/2018 – Johnson Outdoors 2Q EPS $2.15

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 39 investors sold PGTI shares while 55 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 48.66 million shares or 3.72% less from 50.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Common Retirement Fund invested 0% in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI). Cwm Ltd has 13 shares. Jump Trading Lc has invested 0.06% in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI). Riverhead Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI). First Tru Advisors Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 112,581 shares. Cipher Cap Limited Partnership has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI). Legal And General Public Limited Co holds 137,463 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Com holds 0% of its portfolio in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) for 53,943 shares. New York-based Renaissance Techs Ltd Llc has invested 0.04% in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans invested 0% in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI). Origin Asset Management Llp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI). Boston has invested 0% of its portfolio in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI). Glenmede Na reported 2,578 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership owns 44,348 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Menta Capital Llc holds 13,485 shares.

Rock Point Advisors Llc, which manages about $351.72 million and $212.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) by 25,838 shares to 189,642 shares, valued at $3.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) by 91,460 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 335,013 shares, and cut its stake in Arris International Plc.

