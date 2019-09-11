Ameriprise Financial Increases Holding in Proassurance (PRA); Tegean Capital Management Trimmed Its Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Stake by $814,800

Tegean Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN) by 22.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc sold 67,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.49% . The hedge fund held 232,100 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94M, down from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Huntington Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $14.37. About 9.78 million shares traded or 11.28% up from the average. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has declined 8.01% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500.

Ameriprise Financial Inc increased its stake in Proassurance Corp (PRA) by 11.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameriprise Financial Inc bought 41,909 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.80% . The institutional investor held 406,421 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.07M, up from 364,512 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc who had been investing in Proassurance Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $39.12. About 297,994 shares traded or 3.95% up from the average. ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA) has declined 2.32% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PRA News: 07/03/2018 ProAssurance Declares Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – ProAssurance 1Q Rev $201M; 13/03/2018 – ProAssurance Announces Presentation to Investors at the CFA Society of New York’s Insurance Conference; 03/05/2018 – PROASSURANCE CORP QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED $187.2 MLN VS $182.9 MLN; 13/04/2018 – ProAssurance: Board Nominates Kedrick Adkins Jr. for Election to Board; 22/04/2018 – DJ ProAssurance Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRA); 29/03/2018 – Triad Advisors Facilitates Recruitment Of Veteran Financial Advisor Chris Kohne To Sugarloaf Wealth Management; 21/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Twin Disc, Cousins Properties, Cheniere Energy Partners LP, ProAssurance,; 03/05/2018 – PROASSURANCE CORP QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $201 MLN, DOWN 9.9 PCT; 23/05/2018 – ProAssurance Announces Results from 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

More notable recent ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is ProAssurance Corporation’s (NYSE:PRA) ROE Of 4.3% Concerning? – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Flagstar Bancorp Inc (FBC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Should Investors React To ProAssurance Corporation’s (NYSE:PRA) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Birmingham insurance company names new CEO – Birmingham Business Journal” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “ProAssurance (PRA) Announces Edward L. Rand Jr. as CEO; Names W. Stancil Starnes Executive Chairman – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: May 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold PRA shares while 49 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 43.48 million shares or 3.08% less from 44.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Capital Management Ltd Liability, Delaware-based fund reported 6,320 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur New York holds 0.01% or 9,862 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Arizona State Retirement Sys has 0.03% invested in ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA). Numerixs Inv Techs invested 0.05% in ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.01% in ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 9,255 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Comerica Bank & Trust holds 0.02% of its portfolio in ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA) for 53,068 shares. Blackrock Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA). Glenmede Co Na accumulated 182 shares. 23,940 were accumulated by Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Corp. Ftb Advsr holds 0% or 215 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 13,351 shares in its portfolio. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt Equity Research holds 0.03% or 168,372 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Serv Ltd Liability reported 196 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sei reported 57,168 shares.

Ameriprise Financial Inc, which manages about $217.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.81M shares to 43.13M shares, valued at $5.09 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) by 85,044 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 707,428 shares, and cut its stake in Yield Mu.

Analysts await Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.33 per share. HBAN’s profit will be $315.78 million for 10.89 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Huntington Bancshares Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $240,019 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 54 investors sold HBAN shares while 182 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 775.51 million shares or 3.10% less from 800.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Securities Gru reported 42,337 shares. Marietta Investment Ptnrs Ltd Co accumulated 22,400 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Park Avenue Securities Lc holds 0.02% or 33,170 shares in its portfolio. Bessemer Inc stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Franklin Incorporated owns 1.84M shares. Security Trust reported 16,941 shares. Tower Capital Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) reported 37,726 shares. Capital World owns 2.13 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Greenleaf Tru holds 0.01% or 54,828 shares in its portfolio. Howe And Rusling Incorporated owns 1,797 shares. Bermuda-based Fil has invested 0.02% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Whittier Of Nevada has invested 0% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Captrust stated it has 0.03% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). 456 were reported by Tarbox Family Office Incorporated. Moreover, Jfs Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).