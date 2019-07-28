Ameriprise Financial Increases Holding in Blackrock Taxable Municipal (BBN); Welch & Forbes Holding in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) Decreased as Stock Price Declined

Ameriprise Financial Inc increased its stake in Blackrock Taxable Municipal (BBN) by 26.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameriprise Financial Inc bought 98,487 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 475,245 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.66 million, up from 376,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc who had been investing in Blackrock Taxable Municipal for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $23.74. About 120,615 shares traded. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) has risen 5.91% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.48% the S&P500.

Welch & Forbes Llc decreased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) by 3.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch & Forbes Llc sold 12,929 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 359,699 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.54 million, down from 372,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch & Forbes Llc who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $58.67. About 764,335 shares traded. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 6.06% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 30/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: TD Bank EUR Benchmark 7Y Covered MS +10 Area; 15/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: TD Bank Expands Auto Financing Nationwide; 05/03/2018 PRICED: TD BANK EU1.25B 1/2023 COVERED MS -5; 26/04/2018 – TD Bank Takes 2018 J.D. Power Trophy for Retail Customer Satisfaction in Florida; 22/05/2018 – Walter E. Smithe Furniture & Design Selects TD Bank as New Financing Partner; 07/05/2018 – TD Bank Survey Finds Small Businesses Have Major Growth, Hiring Plans; 07/05/2018 – Monitor Daily: TD Bank Survey Says Most Small Businesses Expect Revenue Growth; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Rev C$9.47B; 24/05/2018 – RBC and TD Show Mortgage Strength Amid Monetary and Regulatory Changes; 09/03/2018 – 12th Annual Power of Women Luncheon Honoring Kim Davis, National Hockey League, Ellen Patterson, TD Bank, and Margaret M. Smyth

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.51, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 11 investors sold BBN shares while 20 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 6.19 million shares or 7.67% less from 6.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pennsylvania-based Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability has invested 0% in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN). Private Advisor Gp Limited Liability Co holds 63,034 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 1.37M were accumulated by Morgan Stanley. First Foundation Advsr holds 0.16% in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) or 120,577 shares. Stifel Fincl Corporation holds 0.02% or 272,677 shares in its portfolio. Optimum Investment Advsrs stated it has 0% of its portfolio in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN). Usca Ria Limited Company reported 10,410 shares stake. Us Commercial Bank De reported 1,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Whittier Trust Communication holds 0% or 1,006 shares. Amer Research And Co has invested 0.01% in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN). Hollencrest Mgmt has 9,143 shares. Lpl invested in 173,097 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates holds 0% or 300 shares. Hightower Ltd Com accumulated 128,659 shares. 39,695 were accumulated by Citigroup Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc, which manages about $217.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Restaurant Brands Intern by 1.11M shares to 1.63M shares, valued at $105.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 2.32 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.41M shares, and cut its stake in Keysight Technologies In (NYSE:KEYS).

