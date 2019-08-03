Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:TPZ)

As Asset Management businesses, Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE:AMP) and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:TPZ), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ameriprise Financial Inc. 138 1.40 N/A 13.56 10.73 Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 19 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Ameriprise Financial Inc. and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Ameriprise Financial Inc. and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ameriprise Financial Inc. 0.00% 37% 1.5% Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Ameriprise Financial Inc. and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ameriprise Financial Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 21.71% for Ameriprise Financial Inc. with consensus target price of $164.67.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 86.9% of Ameriprise Financial Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 24.85% of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.4%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.2% of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ameriprise Financial Inc. -3.93% -0.16% -0.74% 21.08% -0.99% 39.42% Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. -4.93% -2.97% -4.45% -1.64% -5.92% 12.61%

For the past year Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.

Summary

Ameriprise Financial Inc. beats Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors. Its Asset Management segment offers investment management and advice, and investment products to retail, high net worth, and institutional clients through unaffiliated third party financial institutions and institutional sales force. This segmentÂ’s products include U.S. mutual funds and their non-U.S. equivalents, exchange-traded funds, variable product funds underlying insurance, and annuity separate accounts; and institutional asset management products, such as traditional asset classes, separately managed accounts, individually managed accounts, collateralized loan obligations, hedge funds, collective funds, and property funds. The companyÂ’s Annuities segment provides variable and fixed annuity products to individual clients through affiliated and unaffiliated advisors, and financial institutions. Its Protection segment offers various products to address the protection and risk management needs of retail clients, including life, disability income, and property casualty insurance through advisors and affinity relationships. The company was formerly known as American Express Financial Corporation and changed its name to Ameriprise Financial, Inc. in September 2005. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.