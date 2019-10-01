Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP)’s Financial Results Comparing With PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Since Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE:AMP) and PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ameriprise Financial Inc. 136 0.49 130.26M 13.56 10.73 PJT Partners Inc. 41 0.72 19.94M 0.96 43.83

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. PJT Partners Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Ameriprise Financial Inc. The business that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of PJT Partners Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Ameriprise Financial Inc. and PJT Partners Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ameriprise Financial Inc. 96,118,654.07% 37% 1.5% PJT Partners Inc. 48,199,178.15% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Ameriprise Financial Inc. is 78.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.78. Competitively, PJT Partners Inc.’s 5.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.95 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Ameriprise Financial Inc. and PJT Partners Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ameriprise Financial Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 PJT Partners Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The upside potential is 13.39% for Ameriprise Financial Inc. with consensus target price of $166.8. Competitively the consensus target price of PJT Partners Inc. is $42, which is potential 3.19% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Ameriprise Financial Inc. looks more robust than PJT Partners Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 86.9% of Ameriprise Financial Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 58.8% of PJT Partners Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.4% of Ameriprise Financial Inc. shares. Competitively, PJT Partners Inc. has 2.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ameriprise Financial Inc. -3.93% -0.16% -0.74% 21.08% -0.99% 39.42% PJT Partners Inc. 13.61% 1.79% -1.93% -3.79% -23.44% 8.77%

For the past year Ameriprise Financial Inc. has stronger performance than PJT Partners Inc.

Summary

Ameriprise Financial Inc. beats PJT Partners Inc. on 12 of the 14 factors.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors. Its Asset Management segment offers investment management and advice, and investment products to retail, high net worth, and institutional clients through unaffiliated third party financial institutions and institutional sales force. This segmentÂ’s products include U.S. mutual funds and their non-U.S. equivalents, exchange-traded funds, variable product funds underlying insurance, and annuity separate accounts; and institutional asset management products, such as traditional asset classes, separately managed accounts, individually managed accounts, collateralized loan obligations, hedge funds, collective funds, and property funds. The companyÂ’s Annuities segment provides variable and fixed annuity products to individual clients through affiliated and unaffiliated advisors, and financial institutions. Its Protection segment offers various products to address the protection and risk management needs of retail clients, including life, disability income, and property casualty insurance through advisors and affinity relationships. The company was formerly known as American Express Financial Corporation and changed its name to Ameriprise Financial, Inc. in September 2005. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

PJT Partners Inc. provides various strategic advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales. The company also advices companies, creditors, and financial sponsors on recapitalizations, reorganizations, exchange offers, debt repurchases, capital raises, and distressed mergers and acquisitions. In addition, it offers private fund advisory and placement services for a range of investment strategies, including private equity, hedge fund, real estate, and secondary advisory. The company was formerly known as Blackstone Advisory Inc. and changed its name to PJT Partners Inc. in March 2015. PJT Partners Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.