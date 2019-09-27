Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hennessy Advisors Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE:AMP) and Hennessy Advisors Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ameriprise Financial Inc. 135 0.48 130.25M 13.56 10.73 Hennessy Advisors Inc. 10 0.00 4.32M 1.75 5.72

Demonstrates Ameriprise Financial Inc. and Hennessy Advisors Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Hennessy Advisors Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Ameriprise Financial Inc. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Ameriprise Financial Inc. and Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ameriprise Financial Inc. 96,753,825.58% 37% 1.5% Hennessy Advisors Inc. 43,504,531.72% 19.2% 12.8%

Risk & Volatility

Ameriprise Financial Inc. has a beta of 1.78 and its 78.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Hennessy Advisors Inc. is 14.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.86 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Ameriprise Financial Inc. and Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ameriprise Financial Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Hennessy Advisors Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$166.8 is Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 14.15%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Ameriprise Financial Inc. and Hennessy Advisors Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 86.9% and 17.3% respectively. About 0.4% of Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 29% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ameriprise Financial Inc. -3.93% -0.16% -0.74% 21.08% -0.99% 39.42% Hennessy Advisors Inc. -2.44% 2.77% 2.52% -14.89% -37.09% -0.1%

For the past year Ameriprise Financial Inc. had bullish trend while Hennessy Advisors Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Ameriprise Financial Inc. beats Hennessy Advisors Inc. on 13 of the 14 factors.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors. Its Asset Management segment offers investment management and advice, and investment products to retail, high net worth, and institutional clients through unaffiliated third party financial institutions and institutional sales force. This segmentÂ’s products include U.S. mutual funds and their non-U.S. equivalents, exchange-traded funds, variable product funds underlying insurance, and annuity separate accounts; and institutional asset management products, such as traditional asset classes, separately managed accounts, individually managed accounts, collateralized loan obligations, hedge funds, collective funds, and property funds. The companyÂ’s Annuities segment provides variable and fixed annuity products to individual clients through affiliated and unaffiliated advisors, and financial institutions. Its Protection segment offers various products to address the protection and risk management needs of retail clients, including life, disability income, and property casualty insurance through advisors and affinity relationships. The company was formerly known as American Express Financial Corporation and changed its name to Ameriprise Financial, Inc. in September 2005. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Novato, California with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts and Chapel Hill, North Carolina.