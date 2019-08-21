Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:FTF)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE:AMP) and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:FTF) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ameriprise Financial Inc. 139 1.29 N/A 13.56 10.73 Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust 10 15.65 N/A -0.31 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Ameriprise Financial Inc. and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ameriprise Financial Inc. 0.00% 37% 1.5% Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Ameriprise Financial Inc. and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ameriprise Financial Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust 0 0 0 0.00

Ameriprise Financial Inc. has an average price target of $166, and a 29.72% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 86.9% of Ameriprise Financial Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 58.08% of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust are owned by institutional investors. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.4%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ameriprise Financial Inc. -3.93% -0.16% -0.74% 21.08% -0.99% 39.42% Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust -0.82% 0.31% -0.1% 2.23% -14.32% 6.76%

For the past year Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust.

Summary

Ameriprise Financial Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors. Its Asset Management segment offers investment management and advice, and investment products to retail, high net worth, and institutional clients through unaffiliated third party financial institutions and institutional sales force. This segmentÂ’s products include U.S. mutual funds and their non-U.S. equivalents, exchange-traded funds, variable product funds underlying insurance, and annuity separate accounts; and institutional asset management products, such as traditional asset classes, separately managed accounts, individually managed accounts, collateralized loan obligations, hedge funds, collective funds, and property funds. The companyÂ’s Annuities segment provides variable and fixed annuity products to individual clients through affiliated and unaffiliated advisors, and financial institutions. Its Protection segment offers various products to address the protection and risk management needs of retail clients, including life, disability income, and property casualty insurance through advisors and affinity relationships. The company was formerly known as American Express Financial Corporation and changed its name to Ameriprise Financial, Inc. in September 2005. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.