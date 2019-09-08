Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA)

Both Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE:AMP) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ameriprise Financial Inc. 139 1.32 N/A 13.56 10.73 Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 26 6.25 N/A -0.73 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Ameriprise Financial Inc. and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ameriprise Financial Inc. 0.00% 37% 1.5% Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Inc. and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ameriprise Financial Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s average target price is $166, while its potential upside is 23.19%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Ameriprise Financial Inc. and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 86.9% and 3.74% respectively. Insiders held 0.4% of Ameriprise Financial Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ameriprise Financial Inc. -3.93% -0.16% -0.74% 21.08% -0.99% 39.42% Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. -0.04% 1.13% 1.79% 2.24% 2.48% 2.57%

For the past year Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Ameriprise Financial Inc. beats Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors. Its Asset Management segment offers investment management and advice, and investment products to retail, high net worth, and institutional clients through unaffiliated third party financial institutions and institutional sales force. This segmentÂ’s products include U.S. mutual funds and their non-U.S. equivalents, exchange-traded funds, variable product funds underlying insurance, and annuity separate accounts; and institutional asset management products, such as traditional asset classes, separately managed accounts, individually managed accounts, collateralized loan obligations, hedge funds, collective funds, and property funds. The companyÂ’s Annuities segment provides variable and fixed annuity products to individual clients through affiliated and unaffiliated advisors, and financial institutions. Its Protection segment offers various products to address the protection and risk management needs of retail clients, including life, disability income, and property casualty insurance through advisors and affinity relationships. The company was formerly known as American Express Financial Corporation and changed its name to Ameriprise Financial, Inc. in September 2005. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.