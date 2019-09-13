Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE:AMP) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ameriprise Financial Inc. 139 1.50 N/A 13.56 10.73 Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 26 6.20 N/A -0.73 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Ameriprise Financial Inc. and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Ameriprise Financial Inc. and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ameriprise Financial Inc. 0.00% 37% 1.5% Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Ameriprise Financial Inc. and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ameriprise Financial Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s upside potential is 11.87% at a $166 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Ameriprise Financial Inc. and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 86.9% and 3.74%. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.4%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ameriprise Financial Inc. -3.93% -0.16% -0.74% 21.08% -0.99% 39.42% Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. -0.04% 1.13% 1.79% 2.24% 2.48% 2.57%

For the past year Ameriprise Financial Inc. was more bullish than Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.

Summary

Ameriprise Financial Inc. beats Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors. Its Asset Management segment offers investment management and advice, and investment products to retail, high net worth, and institutional clients through unaffiliated third party financial institutions and institutional sales force. This segmentÂ’s products include U.S. mutual funds and their non-U.S. equivalents, exchange-traded funds, variable product funds underlying insurance, and annuity separate accounts; and institutional asset management products, such as traditional asset classes, separately managed accounts, individually managed accounts, collateralized loan obligations, hedge funds, collective funds, and property funds. The companyÂ’s Annuities segment provides variable and fixed annuity products to individual clients through affiliated and unaffiliated advisors, and financial institutions. Its Protection segment offers various products to address the protection and risk management needs of retail clients, including life, disability income, and property casualty insurance through advisors and affinity relationships. The company was formerly known as American Express Financial Corporation and changed its name to Ameriprise Financial, Inc. in September 2005. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.