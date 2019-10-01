Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP) EPS Estimated At $3.99; Model N (MODN) Has 2.06 Sentiment

Model N Inc (MODN) investors sentiment increased to 2.06 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.68, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. The ratio is positive, as 66 investment professionals increased and started new stock positions, while 32 cut down and sold holdings in Model N Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 24.71 million shares, up from 23.09 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Model N Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 12 Reduced: 20 Increased: 42 New Position: 24.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services and products to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $19.25 billion. The companyÂ’s Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors. It has a 10.83 P/E ratio. The Company’s Asset Management segment offers investment management and advice, and investment products to retail, high net worth, and institutional clients through unaffiliated third party financial institutions and institutional sales force.

Among 3 analysts covering AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES (NYSE:AMP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES has $17800 highest and $14500 lowest target. $172’s average target is 16.93% above currents $147.1 stock price. AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES had 11 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, September 13 by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by UBS. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 20 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 33 investors sold Ameriprise Financial, Inc. shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 99.14 million shares or 1.49% less from 100.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kames Public Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 12,356 shares. Cullinan Assocs reported 4,375 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Telemus Limited Liability Company, Michigan-based fund reported 2,246 shares. 3,781 are owned by Fiduciary Trust. Loudon Invest Mgmt Llc holds 15,335 shares or 1.89% of its portfolio. Mairs Pwr Inc owns 2,331 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. United Kingdom-based Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0.01% in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Ontario – Canada-based Td Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.06% in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Atria Invs Lc stated it has 8,162 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Bokf Na reported 17,567 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Camarda Fincl Advisors Limited Liability stated it has 0% in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Piedmont owns 25,818 shares. Conning Incorporated holds 2,593 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Schroder Investment Mgmt has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Strs Ohio has 1,834 shares.

Trigran Investments Inc. holds 6.53% of its portfolio in Model N, Inc. for 2.01 million shares. First Light Asset Management Llc owns 2.18 million shares or 5.9% of their US portfolio. Moreover, G2 Investment Partners Management Llc has 2.73% invested in the company for 444,758 shares. The Massachusetts-based Portolan Capital Management Llc has invested 2.63% in the stock. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc., a California-based fund reported 356,819 shares.

