Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP) EPS Estimated At $3.99; Glen Burnie Bancorp (GLBZ)’s Sentiment Is 0.6

Analysts expect Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) to report $3.99 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.25 EPS change or 6.68% from last quarter’s $3.74 EPS. AMP’s profit would be $522.17M giving it 9.24 P/E if the $3.99 EPS is correct. After having $4.06 EPS previously, Ameriprise Financial, Inc.’s analysts see -1.72% EPS growth. It closed at $147.43 lastly. It is up 0.99% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AMP News: 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q Adj EPS $3.70; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 90C/SHR FROM 83C, EST. 92C; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE AUM $887B; 13/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC REPORTS 11.95 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD AS OF MARCH 31 – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINL BOOSTS REGULAR QTRLY DIV; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise Estimates 2018 Adj Operating Effective Tax Rate 17% to 19%; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q Rev $3.17B; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC – INCREASED COMPANY’S QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 8 PERCENT, OR $0.07 PER DILUTED SHARE, TO $0.90 PER DILUTED SHARE; 30/04/2018 – ‘It’s going to be a rough, rocky ride’ for AMP investors: Morningstar; 30/04/2018 – “It’s going to be a rough, rocky ride for the next six months, twelve months, probably even longer for investors in AMP,” said Morningstar Analyst David Ellis

Glen Burnie Bancorp (GLBZ) investors sentiment decreased to 0.6 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.15, from 0.75 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 3 funds started new or increased positions, while 5 trimmed and sold positions in Glen Burnie Bancorp. The funds in our database now possess: 213,846 shares, down from 215,584 shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Glen Burnie Bancorp in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 3 Increased: 2 New Position: 1.

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding firm for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and firms. The company has market cap of $29.40 million. The firm accepts various deposits, including regular savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, IRA and SEP accounts, Christmas Club accounts, and certificates of deposit. It has a 22.48 P/E ratio. It also provides residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, land acquisition and development loans, and secured and unsecured commercial loans, as well as consumer installment lending services, such as indirect automobile lending services; and residential first and second mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and commercial mortgage loans.

Court Place Advisors Llc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Glen Burnie Bancorp for 16,692 shares. Bank Of America Corp De owns 879 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Blackrock Inc. has 0% invested in the company for 598 shares. The Germany-based Deutsche Bank Ag has invested 0% in the stock. First Manhattan Co, a New York-based fund reported 5,000 shares.

The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $10.41. About 161 shares traded. Glen Burnie Bancorp (GLBZ) has declined 6.20% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.20% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 33 investors sold Ameriprise Financial, Inc. shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 99.14 million shares or 1.49% less from 100.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Florida-based Raymond James Fincl Ser has invested 0.02% in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, Germany-based fund reported 12,433 shares. 100 are held by Ironwood Ltd. Moreover, Griffin Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) for 196 shares. British Columbia Mngmt holds 0.05% or 41,040 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation, a Connecticut-based fund reported 51,014 shares. Amica Mutual Co accumulated 3,985 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 24,493 shares. Peoples Fincl Service Corp owns 2,865 shares. Schroder Invest Mgmt Gru invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). 1,378 were reported by Weiss Asset Mgmt L P. Waddell And Reed Fincl holds 225,000 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Nuwave Invest Mngmt Limited Company reported 1,852 shares. Barclays Public Lc invested in 0.02% or 255,881 shares. Invesco Ltd stated it has 706,176 shares.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services and products to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $19.29 billion. The companyÂ’s Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors. It has a 10.86 P/E ratio. The Company’s Asset Management segment offers investment management and advice, and investment products to retail, high net worth, and institutional clients through unaffiliated third party financial institutions and institutional sales force.