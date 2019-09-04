Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP) and Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Contrasting side by side

Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE:AMP) and Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ameriprise Financial Inc. 139 1.25 N/A 13.56 10.73 Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Ameriprise Financial Inc. and Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Ameriprise Financial Inc. and Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ameriprise Financial Inc. 0.00% 37% 1.5% Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Ameriprise Financial Inc. and Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ameriprise Financial Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Ameriprise Financial Inc. has a 30.50% upside potential and a consensus price target of $166.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 86.9% of Ameriprise Financial Inc. shares and 8.69% of Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.4% of Ameriprise Financial Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ameriprise Financial Inc. -3.93% -0.16% -0.74% 21.08% -0.99% 39.42% Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 2.37% 3.97% 6.33% 5.26% 1.28% 7.95%

For the past year Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.

Summary

Ameriprise Financial Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors. Its Asset Management segment offers investment management and advice, and investment products to retail, high net worth, and institutional clients through unaffiliated third party financial institutions and institutional sales force. This segmentÂ’s products include U.S. mutual funds and their non-U.S. equivalents, exchange-traded funds, variable product funds underlying insurance, and annuity separate accounts; and institutional asset management products, such as traditional asset classes, separately managed accounts, individually managed accounts, collateralized loan obligations, hedge funds, collective funds, and property funds. The companyÂ’s Annuities segment provides variable and fixed annuity products to individual clients through affiliated and unaffiliated advisors, and financial institutions. Its Protection segment offers various products to address the protection and risk management needs of retail clients, including life, disability income, and property casualty insurance through advisors and affinity relationships. The company was formerly known as American Express Financial Corporation and changed its name to Ameriprise Financial, Inc. in September 2005. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.