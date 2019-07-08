Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP) and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE:AMP) and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ameriprise Financial Inc. 133 1.55 N/A 13.10 10.86 Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 90 1.32 N/A 8.70 11.55

Table 1 highlights Ameriprise Financial Inc. and Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Virtus Investment Partners Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Ameriprise Financial Inc. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Ameriprise Financial Inc. is currently more affordable than Virtus Investment Partners Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ameriprise Financial Inc. 0.00% 33.5% 1.3% Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Ameriprise Financial Inc. and Virtus Investment Partners Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ameriprise Financial Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Ameriprise Financial Inc. has an average target price of $154, and a 3.40% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Ameriprise Financial Inc. and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 87.7% and 84.68%. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.4%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ameriprise Financial Inc. -0.55% 0.69% 9.59% 11.43% 2.37% 36.29% Virtus Investment Partners Inc. -0.23% 1.01% 19.16% 9.66% -9.79% 32.38%

For the past year Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Virtus Investment Partners Inc.

Summary

Ameriprise Financial Inc. beats on 9 of the 10 factors Virtus Investment Partners Inc.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors. Its Asset Management segment offers investment management and advice, and investment products to retail, high net worth, and institutional clients through unaffiliated third party financial institutions and institutional sales force. This segmentÂ’s products include U.S. mutual funds and their non-U.S. equivalents, exchange-traded funds, variable product funds underlying insurance, and annuity separate accounts; and institutional asset management products, such as traditional asset classes, separately managed accounts, individually managed accounts, collateralized loan obligations, hedge funds, collective funds, and property funds. The companyÂ’s Annuities segment provides variable and fixed annuity products to individual clients through affiliated and unaffiliated advisors, and financial institutions. Its Protection segment offers various products to address the protection and risk management needs of retail clients, including life, disability income, and property casualty insurance through advisors and affinity relationships. The company was formerly known as American Express Financial Corporation and changed its name to Ameriprise Financial, Inc. in September 2005. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.